VENICE — Fears of area seniors were confirmed during spring break when school was delayed due to coronavirus.
Most of them were born in the shadows of Sept. 11, 2001.
But now their last year is overshadowed by another worldwide tragedy. Instead of enjoying time off, high school seniors anticipate cancellation or postponement. Prom, athletics, senior trips, even graduation are possibly gone due to the virus.
And with the lower mortality rate for those under 21, many don’t feel endangered.
“I did nothing to prepare since this began because I feel like I am at low risk,” said Brianna Henesy, a senior at Lemon Bay. “I think this is an important issue that needs to be taken seriously, but I believe it has definitely been taken out of proportion … I feel like I worked hard for 12 years for no recognition.”
Others were just as upset.
“I trained so hard knowing this could possibly be my last season playing lacrosse,” Venice High School senior Amanda Card said. “And we were finally able to go to district playoffs for the first time ever.”
Card is a captain of the girl’s varsity lacrosse team. She is worried her season and lacrosse years are over.
“It’s heartbreaking, all the time and effort we all put it in as a team to accomplish extraordinary things this season, but now it could all be gone.”
Not only are senior activities uncertain, but standardized testing dates as well.
Venice High senior Jack Kimball is involved in the international baccalaureate program, a prep course for college. Under normal conditions, IB students must pass highly anticipated tests before receiving credit for their hard work.
But those tests were postponed.
“The amount of time and effort I’ve put into my learning means a lot to me,” he said, “and I want to prove it by performing at my highest level. The confusion around the testing and how or when they can happen is just adding more stress for us.”
Many teachers sympathize with the anxiety, agreeing that at the very least graduation is a necessity.
“If we are not able to return to our classrooms in May, I honestly feel that we should have the opportunity to hold graduation via virtual methods,” Venice High teacher Sarah Gentry said.
“These kids deserve a proper send-off and if we can’t be together in person, then we should figure a way to hold a ceremony in a virtual format … we should conclude the year with an idea of how the following year will begin.
“ … we should all feel that we are all working to our fullest potential and prepared for the upcoming year.”
