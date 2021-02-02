ENGLEWOOD — Tuesday morning wasn't great for those who enjoy swimming at local Gulf beaches.
Besides the water temperatures in the high 60s, air temperatures in the 50s, and 10 to 20 to 30 mph northerly winds with even colder wind chills, beach conditions weren't conducive for swimmers.
More importantly, lifeguards reported dangerous surf conditions, raising red flags to keep swimmers from getting into trouble in the Gulf of Mexico.
All up and down the West Coast, red beach condition flags flew on public beaches, indicating hazardous conditions, such as high surf and rip currents, according to Mote Marine Laboratory's site visitbeaches.org.
Double red flags — like the flag flying at Manasota Beach — indicates the Gulf surf was too dangerous and the beach closed to swimmers. They flew at all Sarasota County beaches Tuesday.
"Sarasota County lifeguards update that information daily," said Sara Nealeigh, Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman. The lifeguards will then post their reports on visitbeaches.org.
The same surf crashed onto Charlotte County beaches a few miles south on Manasota Key; however, no official warning was issued.
"Charlotte County doesn't fly beach condition flags at its public beaches," county spokesman Brian Gleason said. "Beachgoers should always consider water and weather conditions when visiting Charlotte County beaches and make appropriate decisions on using these facilities."
Those who did brave the beaches Tuesday for walking or shelling were bundled up like they expected snow.
Today, snow parkas might be suitable beach wear since various weather reports expect high temperatures to struggle to reach the 70s, dipping into the high 40s.
Who would want to swim anyway?
