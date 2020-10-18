Brad Fuller, CEO of Lightspeed Voice, announced the addition of Ed Hill to the newly created position of Director of Community Engagement.
“Lightspeed is committed to enhancing the quality of life within our local communities,” states Fuller, “and given Ed’s extensive community experience, we are delighted that he has joined our team.”
Hill’s most recent position was as the Executive Director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Since relocating to Southwest Florida in 2007, he has also served on multiple non-profit boards and assisted with various community initiatives. Lightspeed is a national provider of private hosted phone networks and sales automation tools that seamlessly connects employees and streamlines the communication processes, allowing businesses to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.
Lightspeed has received multiple awards and recognitions including: Tampa Bay Business Journal 50 fastest growing privately held companies in the Tampa Bay area since 2017; Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list each year since 2016; Florida Fast 100.’ Deloitte’s Fast 500 growing technology companies in North America; Florida Trend’s Best Companies to work for in Florida.
Lightspeed Voice is headquartered at 135 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice. Visit www.lightspeedvoice.com or call 877-978-6423.
Bank officer celebrates 15 years
Bryan Pennybacker, CPA, who has more than 40 years of experience in upper-level accounting and finance, is celebrating his 15th year working with financial institutions for the Crews Banking Corp. The holding company operates four Florida banks, and Pennybacker is an officer at three of them: Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Englewood Bank & Trust, and Crews Bank & Trust, which serve the financial needs of customers throughout Southwest Florida.
Pennybacker is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, which has full-service offices in Charlotte and Sarasota counties and Loan Production Offices in Collier and Lee counties. He is also chief financial officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, with full-service offices in Englewood, Placida, Boca Grande, and Gulf Cove, and he serves as director of accounting at Crews Bank & Trust, which operates two full-service offices in Arcadia, a full-service office in Sarasota and a satellite loan-production office in Manatee County.
“Bryan’s leadership as the bank’s CFO has helped us grow to be the premier community bank in our market,” said Charlotte State Bank & Trust President Craig DeYoung.
Originally from West Virginia, Pennybacker started his career in 1980 after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at West Virginia University. He served as an audit manager and senior audit manager at firms in West Virginia, controller for a bank in Ohio, and Director of Internal Audit, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operations Officer at a Louisville, Ky., bank. He also maintained a private accounting practice prior to joining Charlotte State Bank & Trust, providing professional services to various businesses and individuals.
Pennybacker is a licensed Certified Public Accountant as well as a licensed Chartered Global Management Accountant. He is a member of the AICPA (Association of International Certified Professional Accountants), West Virginia Board of Accountancy and West Virginia Society of CPAs. He has served as the treasurer for the “Relay for Life” American Cancer Society fundraiser, volunteered on various school committees, and served as treasurer of a local homeowners’ association.
He is based at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, and may be reached at 941-624-5400 or bpennybacker@csbtfl.com. He lives with his wife, Regina, and they have a daughter named Sara. He enjoys visiting Disney World on a regular basis with his family.
Trunk-or-Treat
Charlotte State Bank & Trust is helping to support of the Kiwanis’ contactless Trunk-or-Treat, scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31) at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. The Kiwanians stepped up when the city’s traditional Halloween event, “Trick or Treat at City Hall,” was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and budget cuts. To help sponsor the new event or for more information, contact Elaine Emrich at eallenemrich@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.