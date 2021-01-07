ENGLEWOOD — Street hockey players and fans are determined to bring their sport back to the Tringali Recreation Center.
Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, and eight others met Wednesday and are teaming up. They're hoping to encourage Charlotte County to let them repair the existing 88-by-188-foot rink at the rec center and bring back street hockey to Englewood.
The hockey rink had been at Tringali since 2004, next to its tennis courts and children's playground. Families, children and adults played hockey regularly at the rink on inline roller skates.
That came to an end.
In 2019, Charlotte County closed the rink after several failed efforts to repair it. Since then, the rink has been closed. Hockey players from Englewood and other communities now have to travel to Bradenton or Ellenton if they want to play.
Originally, Kruzel had hoped the hockey rink would have made the final cut for projects funded by the Charlotte County's 1% sales tax extension that voters passed in November. No such luck. He's been told by officials not to expect any other county funds toward the rink.
The cost to repair the rink could range from $50,000 to $70,000.
Contractor Paul Bigness of Synergy Construction said he's willing to take on the project for the cost of the restoration. Bigness said there are several different methodologies to restore the rink into playing condition.
It's not that the sport doesn't have its supporters.
In his effort to garner funding from the sales tax, Kruzel posted a petition online that saw 1,591 signatories in support of the rink.
Kruzel and the eight others are hoping more people will join them as they solidify their fundraising and other plans. The goal now is to be prepared to present their plans to the county's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Other hockey players and fans willing to lend a hand can call Kuzel at 941-441-6888 or email his son, Rob Kruzel II, at rkruzel1576@gmail.com.
