ENGLEWOOD — You can get a new Grilled Cheese Burrito or your very own Grande Nachos Box at Taco Bell locations across the country.
But still not in Englewood.
For nearly 10 months, the Englewood's Taco Bell has been closed for repairs after a fire.
For months, no permits were pulled for reconstruction after the Nov. 7, 2019 blaze. At the time of the fire, a construction crew was working on exterior stucco renovations.
The fire started on the building’s roof and engulfed the back left corner of the building. No one was injured, but the building was severely damaged. The inside did not burn; however, the interior had significant water and smoke damage.
Now, with permitting in place, the popular fast food restaurant is being rebuilt at Palm Plaza at South McCall and Placida roads.
According to Charlotte County building officials, permits were pulled for demolition, electrical work, a power pole, and a buildout of the Taco Bell building. The county issued its most-recent permit July 6.
Meanwhile, the weather-beaten banner on the ground behind the Taco Bell saying the restaurant is closed temporarily due to “remodeling” was replaced with new fencing and signage touting a comeback.
The restaurant’s employees haven’t been able to work there. Some went to Taco Bell stores in Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice. Others quit after not having transportation outside of Englewood.
Englewood activist Kendra Porter of Porter Construction collected money and gifts for Taco Bell employees last year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She worked with the Englewood Chamber to use the meeting room to have a dinner for employees and their families.
"I believe they will be having a soft opening to begin once they can finally get back in the building," Porter said. "I keep in touch with a few people who worked there. They miss seeing the Englewood faces."
