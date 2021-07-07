ENGLEWOOD — Jim Holland didn't have to stay in his car and ride out Hurricane Elsa on Tuesday night, but he has several other times in the last three years.
The 39-year-old homeless Englewood man had a safe place to stay during the hurricane this time, but that's not always the case.
"Some will open their homes to us, or we stay in the car or the woods," he said. "You hunker down, add weight to your tent and hope that everything doesn't blow away."
Holland met up with acquaintances after the hurricane Wednesday morning. Everyone was accounted for and listening to Kid Rock as they sat around the picnic table.
"I was in a house last night with wall-to-wall people," said Bill Brown. "There's a man whose very nice, but too nice. People come in and steal from him. He still lets them in. During the storm, they were coming and going. It didn't make sense why they would want to be outside with all of that rain and wind, but they did. I guess they get used to it. Sometimes they aren't used to being inside. There were people wall to wall, some were sleeping on the floor."
Holland said he doesn't want to be homeless, especially during hurricane season, but he's fell on tough times. Now he said there's no affordable housing in Englewood. He said he'd love to live in a tiny home, but there aren't any. Holland said going to the Salvation Army countywide shelter in Sarasota is too far, and the travel would keep him from getting to his job on time.
"I have a job, I just don't make enough to rent a house," he said. "I've always said Englewood is a hidden treasure, but now people have found it. It's jacked up the rent. The snowbirds aren't flying home anymore. They are staying and they are paying.
"They say to get a roommate, but that doesn't always work if your roommate doesn't pay his share of the bills," he said. "Some people want to be homeless, they like the van life, the tent life. I want a better way of life, but with that comes an affordable house and a job that can pay for it."
Holland learned Englewood residents are kind to the homeless. When he first came here from Bradenton, people would say good morning, and he didn't understand why they would greet him with a smile. Now, he can get meals a few times a week at Indian Mound Park.
The pair said they have to move around Englewood because some people complain.
"We were told to stay in the parking lot at Indian Mound Park, so we did — then all of a sudden we got $25 tickets," Holland said. "There are new people who live near the park now that aren't happy the community feeds the homeless, but we are respectful and grateful."
There are bad apples who ruin it for the rest of the homeless, Holland said.
"There are people who are homeless who come to eat and they are drunk," he said. "There are people who would go to the church when they opened it as a shelter, and they were drunk and belligerent. People get angry and they don't want to help because of a few bad people. Just because someone is homeless doesn't mean they are bad. Some of us have just hit hard times and are looking for a better future."
