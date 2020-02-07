ENGLEWOOD — As the winner of the Englewood Chamber’s coveted Business of the Year award, Elaine Miller took the opportunity to express her love for the community.
“I’m just honored to be a part of the community,” Miller said before a packed house Thursday night at the chamber’s annual awards banquet.
“We are a community of servitude and volunteerism. Everyone single person in this room I’m sure has comparable accolades to what I do, but it is really important to not just be a successful business person — it’s to be a good person.”
Miller is president and co-founding partner of Suncoast Architect, a staple of West Dearborn Street’s business community. She also calls upon her 30 years in the business as a longtime volunteer member of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Association board.
Miller is a fierce supporter of Englewood nonprofit groups and promoting local businesses. She’s also a key member of the board of Englewood Beach Waterfest, which won the chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year award Thursday night. The organization utililizes 400 volunteers and helps generate $7 million into the local economy with its Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships each November at Englewood Beach.
“There were 75 race boats,” Smedley said of the 2019 race. “It was the OPA’s largest event in the world in 2019.”
PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Mary Smedley, outgoing president of the chamber’s board of directors, read nearly a dozen accolades of why she chose Karen Tyree for the President’s Award at the banquet, held in the dining room of the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club in Rotonda West.
Smedley placed a crown of roses on Tyree’s head.
Originally from England, Tyree owns Ivy’s on Dearborn. She is active in the community, helping with multiple fashion show fundraisers for nonprofit groups each year.
“I raised my son here,” Tyree said. “I help in this community because I live here. It’s the right thing to do.”
Lou Cook of Signs in one Day and Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate led the chamber’s Manasota Mystique fundraiser. They awarded The Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood $5,000 toward the multi-million dollar fundraising program for a new building. They gave $1,207.77 to Myakka River Elementary School for a buddy bench which helps students meet new friends, signal they may be being bullied, are suffering the loss or are in crisis.
“They are the last school in Englewood to get a buddy bench,” Faro said. “Now all of the elementary schools in Englewood have them.”
Lou and Steve Cook’s business Signs in One Day later won the excellence in business award for five or fewer employees.
The award for New Business of the Year went to Candace Davis and Louis Giunta, owners of Wiseguys Barbershop.
In October of 2017, the couple opened the Englewood East barbershop. Davis and her crew quickly began giving free haircuts to veterans and children for back to school. As the Mayor for the Day, Davis and a small Army of volunteers raised $3,262 for her charity Bikers Against Child Abuse which now serves Charlotte County.
“We are so excited to be named ‘Best New Business’ of the year by the Englewood Chamber,” Davis said. “We couldn’t have done it without our team Gianna Giunta, Julie Card and Jim Flaherty. Thank you all we are very blessed. We encourage people to come in check out our trophy.”
Shear Sailing Hair & Tanning won for Excellence in Business Award for businesses with six to 25 employees. Marie Bronson was honored for 30 years of service to the community. She donates to the July 4 fireworks and numerous other charities.
Mike Douglass Plumbing started out with three service trucks. In the past 25 years, the business has blossomed to 30 trucks serving the region. Owner Doug Curtis, who won the award for Excellence in Business for 25 or more employees, donates to the YMCA, Manasota Mystique, the July 4 fireworks show, and has a Saturday morning radio show.
The chamber’s restaurant winners were Lock ‘N Key Restaurant for daytime dining and Farlow’s on the Water for evening dining.
The chamber’s incoming 2020 president Jonathan Varner talked about how he and his wife Lauren made the fairly easy decision to return to Englewood to raise their three children in the town they grew up in. He said the chamber is focusing on doing a better job telling its story in 2020. It will be a part of a Community Alliance Symposium and will develop a comprehensive community calendar.
