AmVets Post 777 chaplain Carlos Alicea says a prayer during a 9/11 ceremony outside Post 777 in Englewood. AmVets Riders President Ron Berthold, left, and Ric Malloy, Sons of AmVets and Riders second vice president, pray respect to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Imagine School Color Guard presented the colors at the Remember the Fallen 5K at North Port City Center in 2022. The event is set for 7 a.m. Saturday in City Hall Park. Pictured are, from left, Amya Sternquist, Jackson Chaney, Aiden Morrisette and Hayden Henson. Cpl. Chuck Raposa is the team’s executive officer.
Jonathan Hile, a retired Louisville, Kentucky firefighter, who lives in Englewood, speaks to the crowd about what he saw while helping in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York. His son, John, holds his father's helmet during the ceremony.
Sun PHoto by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
North Port Police bagpiper Scott Smith plays at the end of the Sept. 11 ceremony in front of City Hall. The city has held a memorial service every year since the attacks on the nation in 2001.
Sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
DeSoto County residents reflect during a moment of silence at Sunday’s Patriot Day remembrance ceremony to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Residents of Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties and towns and cities in the region will hold tributes to remember and honor the victims of 9/11, including the many first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty.
ARCADIA• A 9/11 Celebration Ceremony is set for DeSoto County at the DeSoto County Courthouse. It takes place starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
