ENGLEWOOD — The identity of the angler who was bitten by a shark Monday is still unknown.
But what’s known is a hooked blacktip shark went down biting.
According to Charlotte County EMS reports, a 55-year-old man was bitten by the shark near Gasparilla Island Monday afternoon.
The victim arrived by boat into Eldred’s Marina on the Boca Grande Causeway. According to reports from the marina, the bite didn’t seem bad. The angler had his forearm wrapped in a towel. No blood was running through the towel.
“He stood up and got off the boat,” Sam Dixon said, describing the boat as a small Boston Whaler. Dixon’s family has owned and operated the marina for decades. The man said he was bit while trying to unhook the shark.
The ambulance already arrived and was waiting for the bite victim at the marina.
First responders prepared for the worst, possibly airlifting the victim to a trauma center, but when the ambulance arrived at the marina, they determined the bite was a minor one.
Where the angler was taken for medical care or whether he needed stitches for the bite is unknown.
“The blacktip is one of the most commonly collected sharks in the commercial fishery and considered a valuable commercial species with marketable flesh, hide, fins and liver,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states on its website myfwc.com.
“It is also recreationally targeted and caught on light tackle, as it often leaps out of the water when hooked,” the site states.
The FWC also cautions how the blacktip shark “has been implicated in attacks on bathers.”
Add anglers to that list.
