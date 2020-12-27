ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel isn't giving up hope that inline street hockey will one day be back at the Tringali Recreation Center.
He hopes there are others who haven't given up hope, either.
Kruzel, president of what was the Tringali Hockey and Sports League, calls for supporters of street hockey in Englewood to show up for a meeting to bring hockey back to the Charlotte County facility off State Road 776. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the End Zone Sports Grille, 2440 S. McCall Road.
At the meeting, he said, he hopes to "put everything out to attempt to revive the rink."
Kruzel said he's been meeting with Charlotte County officials to determine what's going to be needed to repair and bring back the rink, which used to be a popular spot for evening and weekend hockey league play and pickup games.
The hockey rink had been at Tringali since 2004, next to its tennis courts and children's playground, where families, children and adults played hockey at the rink on inline roller skates.
But a year ago, Charlotte County closed the rink after several failed efforts to repair it.
Kruzel's hopes were dashed when renovating the rink to its former glory missed the final cut for the list of projects on Charlotte County's 1% sales tax referendum on the November ballot.
While it did not make the list for sales tax, the restoration of the Tringali skate rink had its supporters.
"I grew up playing here," Gino Benedetto wrote on an online petition that saw 1,591 signatures.
"Kids should learn how to play," Benedetto wrote. "More people would utilize this rink if the county actually invested resources and advertised like they do for Pop Warner and basketball leagues."
Contractor Paul Bigness of Synergy Construction offered to help with the restoration of the skate rink.
Kruzel expects to gather information for meeting estimated costs, what fundraising needs to be done and what county processes need to be surmounted to ensure the rink restoration becomes a reality.
