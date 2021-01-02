ENGLEWOOD — Like most communities, the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on Englewood's traditional large community events in 2020.
But that hasn't kept organizers from being hopeful and planning to stage their events in the upcoming year.
"It's full steam ahead," said Ray LaBadie who has been a steadfast volunteer for the Englewood Beach Waterfest.
The Waterfest event, featuring Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races, had been steadily growing each November over its seven years. More racing teams and more fans showed each time to watch two days of high-speed, championship powerboat racing in the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key.
The all-volunteer grassroots event built itself into an a major attraction to the area as well as highlighting the Offshore Powerboat Association's competitions. Organizers also brought the community together for a free street party, shutting down several blocks of West Dearborn Street on Friday nights so fans could get close to the big boats and meet the teams.
COVID-19 killed Waterfest's plans for 2020, but the confidence of Waterfest organizers can be seen on their website, englewoodbeachwaterfest.com. Events for November 18-21, 2021 are already being promoted. The Offshore Powerboat Association also appears to be scheduling racing events for the upcoming year.
LaBadie's optimism is re-enforced with the advent of COVID-19 vaccines.
To be continued
No one event has been celebrated longer in Englewood than Pioneers Day.
The annual parade held on Labor Day, and other Pioneer Days events, were all canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers preserved Pioneer Days history with postings online at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com and its Facebook page.
Pioneer Days organizer Chris Phelps said Thursday she intended to contact the core of volunteers to see where they want to go with its planning this year.
"We're luckier than other nonprofits," Phelps said of Pioneer Days ability to survive the pandemic. "A few nonprofits, like some businesses, will not survive."
The members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary are more than ready to light the fuse for their annual Englewood July 4 Fireworks show at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key. Last year's show fizzled out due to COVID-19, much to the dismay of its Rotary organizers, Keith Rowley and Mike Looney.
This year, the plans for its VIP tent near the launch site at Blind Pass Beach will be a bit smaller and more exclusive, Rowley suggested. Sunrise Rotary members are also ready, willing and able to stage other events like a beer festival on Dearborn Street.
Time will tell what will be celebrated this year.
Debbie Marks — manager of Sarasota County's Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency — said Sarasota County has been issuing event permits only to those groups that submit plans for approval that meet and can ensure prescribed social distancing and health guidelines will be maintained.
The beet goes on
One large event COVID hasn't curtailed is Englewood's Thursday farmer markets.
Lee Perron manages the Englewood Farmers Market, as well as markets in Venice and at North Port's Wellen Park community. He's found the formula that's proven successful for other farmers markets in the wake of COVID-19.
Two years ago, the Englewood market saw 8,000 people patronize its vendors. This year, due to the pandemic, Perron estimated its vendors are seeing a 20-25% drop in patronage. But it's still a busy place.
The farmer markets lucked out when Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed them as vital as various food supermarkets and grocery stores to the public, Perron said. The Englewood farmers market has 57 vendors, only three less than last year.
"Markets were opening, but only a few walk-in were operating like this," he said.
The market, Perron said, has been following CDC guidelines encouraging social distancing and requiring face masks for customers and vendors. A sign at the entrance alerts patrons they are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Perron provides free masks for those who have none and hand sanitizing stations. Also, the vendors stands are socially distanced from one another.
"Our three (farmers markets) are open with our plan," he said. "If you look around you will see high compliance with face masks. People feel safe in that environment. You can still be safe with everyone wearing a mask outdoors."
If other events adopt plans similar to what's practiced by the farmer markets, Perron said he would expect they too could be staged in 2021.
