NORTH PORT — Before he died, Paul Cartwright wanted to check a few things off his bucket list.
Riding a horse was one of them.
Delores Tricarico created the Reins Inspiring Change Equine Therapy Inc. at her Shades of Green Riding Stables in North Port Estates. The program is dedicated to helping veterans and children who struggle with developmental disabilities, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and emotional behavior.
Cartwright’s wife Barbara called Tricarico, asking for help fulfilling his goal.
“He was a veteran who was battling severe medical issues, and he wanted to ride badly but would need help to get on the horse,” Tricarico said. “I assured her we would make this happen no matter what, for Paul and her. I recruited the help of several volunteers including other veterans to fulfill his dream.”
Once she met the couple, Tricarico immediately liked them. Tricarico learned about Cartwright’s life. Cartwright served in the U.S Army from 1963–1965 and later joined Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute as a computer operator on the Atlantis II research vessel. The job took him around the world. The couple moved to Port Charlotte in 2006 from Marion, Iowa.
Tricarico said it was one of her most memorable and rewarding experiences.
“What an incredible couple,” she said. “He was so happy. He was just living in the moment with our wonderful horse, Rebel. He even asked me if I could Photoshop it so it looked like he was really riding all by himself so he could send it to his kids to surprise them. Of course I did. We also let him meet Tyrone, our Clydesdale, up close. He was thrilled.
“I think that everyone who came to the farm that day to help make this happen for Paul got the same feeling,” she said. “We were all overwhelmed with the feeling of doing something so right. We need not ever forget how giving of oneself can mean so much to all, including ourselves. To bring joy and peace to someone as sweet as Paul was not only easy to do, it was an incredibly rewarding.”
Sadly, Cartwright died in his Port Charlotte home on March 18. He was 80.
“Reins Inspiring Change and its horses love to give back to those in our community,” Tricarico said. “Our horse sanctuary provides a loving and caring home for several surrendered and abandoned horses. They are trained to work with people suffering from ailments.”
The program runs with the help of volunteers who help clean, bathe and walk the horses. There’s always a need for volunteers and donations for hay and other operational costs. Each of the horses receive professional medical treatment from a veterinarian.
“We gladly accept donations and sponsorship for the horses and program participants to continue with our mission,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tricarico has had to limit fundraisers for Reins Inspiring Change. She also limited social gatherings at the farm. However, once things get back to normal, she plans to have birthday parties featuring a small petting zoo with ponies, pigs and goats. She offers riding lessons. Last year, she held monthly children’s literacy programs where local movers and shakers came to the farm to read to children. Then they all danced and pet the horses. Each child received a book as a gift.
“I sure hope next year is better and people can start gathering again,” Tricarico said. “We want to continue serving veterans and having fun events for children.”
For more information about the program, call 941-626-0214.
