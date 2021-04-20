ENGLEWOOD — Gail Kovach once read these words: "There's a difference between living every day and dying inch by inch."
They stayed with her for 20 years as a Hospice volunteer, caring for people who are near the end of their living years.
Kovach, 77, is one of the longest-serving volunteers at Tidewell Hospice in Englewood. She is one of about 1,200 people on the Hospice's volunteer team. Last year, they gave more than 110,000 hours of service, worth $2.4 million, and equal to the production of 53 full-time employees.
Tidewell is honoring Kovach during National Volunteer Week.
"She's one of seven volunteers in the region in four counties who have been with us for 20 years," said Timothy Wolfrum spokesperson for Tidewell Hospice.
In 1998, Kovach moved to Port Charlotte. She golfed with her newly retired husband. As a former licensed practicing nurse for 12 years in Michigan, she realized golfing and gardening wouldn't be enough for her, she said. She needed to do more for others.
She took a Hospice class and read lots of books on grieving and death before becoming a Hospice volunteer.
"I felt that's where my gifts are," Kovach said. "Over the years, I developed listening skills, laughter and silence. You know it can't be always somber or mellow when you are dealing with death. That's where I used what I had read in the book, that there is a difference between living every day and dying inch by inch. Each moment is precious, especially at the end of life."
In the old days, some patients were in Hospice care for five or six months. She would get to know a lot about those staying at the Hospice House facility at 12034 N. Access Road in Englewood East. She listened as family members spoke about their loved ones.
For years, during quiet times, Kovach showed book of Normal Rockwell paintings to dying patients who recognized the pictures and knew they were based on true stores.
"I once read in a heroes book something else that stuck with me, it said, 'to the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the whole world,'" she said. "I believe it's true. I've used that in talks when I speak to new volunteers. I explain how there will be some real special moments you have with people who are dying. Some don't have families. Others are estranged and see them one last time."
Kovach said she's had patients die as she's saying the rosary with them. Another simply wanted to go to the beach. Because it wasn't possible, another Hospice volunteer went to the beach and came back with some sand. She put the patient's feet in the sand one last time.
"Volunteers do those type of things," she said. "They are in special world and it's a special place to be a part of the dying. Volunteers follow Hospice guidelines, but they sometimes put emotion in it."
With their son and mother in the room, a patient once told Kovach the "miracle didn't happen.'
"That statement took me by surprise," Kovach said. "I answered back, it isn't happening in saving your life, but your family can see your compassion, and you are living and loving every moment of your life. Anything I can do to help, I do. I can tell in a person's face — even if they can't talk — they can smile, nod or clutch your hand. They know you are there for them and their families."
Kovach said she would tell anyone whose interested in Hospice to take every class offered, even if they aren't as interesting at first. She said she's learned more about respite and arts for the dying that are now part of her training.
"When you are on an airplane, a stranger likes to talk, they will tell you their life story in an hour," she said. "In Hospice care, families sometimes need to talk. They need someone to listen and sometimes laugh with or just share a conversation.
"Being a Hospice volunteer means you can make a difference in somebody's life. It's a good feeling."
