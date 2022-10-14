ENGLEWOOD — With sharp back pains, nausea and sweating, Tim Havics pulled over on his way to work at the Englewood hospital and vomited. The pain was unbearable.
He continued his commute, and arrived at the facility just as he was having a massive heart attack.
At the time, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital was closed due to Hurricane Ian.
Havics, the hospital's new facilities director, had worked for days before and after Hurricane Ian slammed into Englewood. He spearheaded preparations to reopen the hospital, which was evacuated after the storm.
Chief Nursing Officer Andrea Truex, a veteran at Englewood Hospital, knew when she saw him Havics did not look well. He needed immediate help.
She walked Havics to the hospital lobby. Havics said the pain was relentless. After learning Havics vomited, Truex figured he was having a massive heart attack. She was right.
"I told him, 'I am not going to let you die, not on my watch,'" said Truex, a 32-year nurse.
EMS was called to rush Havics to a sister facility HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
At Doctors Hospital, he was rushed to the catheter lab where a cardiologist inserted two stents into Havic’s artery. A stent is a tiny mesh wire tube that props open the artery and stays in the body permanently to preserve blood flow.
Truex knew she wouldn't be able to get protected information about Havics' condition, but wanted his wife, who was in Pittsburgh, and his boss to know what happened.
Within days Havics began feeling better. The blockage was fixed. He was released and recovering at home.
On Friday, he checked in at work in Englewood and reunited with Truex whose quick action helped save his life.
Truex said staff was stressed before and after the hurricane. They slept on air mattresses inside the facility during the storm. Everyone was doing additional duties to help patients who didn't know the hospital was closed.
Nurses saw a patient who was in a chainsaw accident and another who had sepsis.
At first Havics thought his pain was just stress and muscle pain, maybe even heartburn. However, when the pain reached his back, he never felt anything like that before. It made him feel sick.
Truex said Havics' muscle was dying. The color in his face changed from pink to pale. He wasn't getting enough oxygen. The clot needed to be cleared so the blood started flowing to his heart properly.
Understanding he has a family history of heart issues, Havics, 59, will have to take blood thinners for the rest of his life.
"We have so many patients who walk in and are having a heart attack," Truex said. "People need to understand if they have symptoms of a heart attack, they can call an ambulance. The ambulance has what it needs to begin treating the patient on the way to the hospital."
Havics has only been on the job for two months. He looks forward to coming back to work and says he's extremely grateful to work with an amazing staff.
"It's a blessing," he said. "I asked for some help and everybody showed up. This is a great place to work. I really enjoy working here."
Truex, whose husband is Charlotte County Commissioner and Englewood builder Bill Truex, said heart attack symptoms are different in men and women.
"Women will become very fatigued," she said. "They sometimes experience pain in their jaw."
Truex said patients who are diabetic also sometimes have different symptoms. She said back pain isn't always associated with a heart attack, but it does happen.
"Each person is different and it's sometimes a chess match, but what's most important is not to blow off any of these symptoms," she said. "Tim was vomiting, sweaty and had back pain. I knew it was a massive heart attack."
Havics agrees.
"Don't ignore it," he said. "I didn't have indigestion. I had a life-changing event."
