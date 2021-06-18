SARASOTA — Litigation between Sarasota County and its five for-profit hospitals that could explode the county’s cautious budget planning will now return to the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota.
Wednesday, a three-judge panel from the 2nd District Court of Appeals in Tampa denied the county’s claim that it was immune from suit, finding instead that issues of material fact existed that must be determined by the trial court.
The county had argued first at the circuit court level, then on appeal, that it was entitled to summary judgement based on sovereign immunity — the principal that government can’t be sued unless it has granted permission.
But to win a motion for summary judgement, the courts must determine among other things that no issues of material fact exist in a case.
“As we discussed at length…, there are genuine, material disputed facts in this record over whether a contract was formed and whether the county waived its sovereign immunity,” Judge Matthew Lucas wrote in the court’s 33-page opinion.
Stretching back to 2008, the protracted litigation involves a dispute over payments for services provided by the three for-profit hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital, Venice Hospital (now Venice Regional), and Doctor’s Hospital — to indigent patients in the county.
The stakes for the county and its budget are high.
While the exact amount of reimbursement owed to the three hospitals is not available, a footnote in the appellate court’s decision noted that it was in excess of $500 million.
The claims of the three nonprofit hospitals for reimbursement is based upon a bit of arcane legislative history.
The state legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959 adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.” Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Adding to the legal mudhole surrounding the controversy is the Florida Constitution. The 1885 version contained a provision making the counties responsible for the care of indigent persons, but that provision was removed in a 1968 update.
The hospitals have argued all along that both the special act and the local ordinance created an express contract between them and the county for reimbursement.
Whether that express contract exists is the material fact at issue, which led the appellate court to deny the county’s motion.
The county had previously lost what was perhaps its strongest argument in the litigation when the Florida Supreme Court ruled against the county in July 2017, holding that the special act was constitutional.
As is customary in matters of pending litigation, the Office of the County Attorney declined to comment on Wednesday’s decision from the appellate court.
With Wednesday’s ruling, the case now heads back to the local circuit court for further proceedings there on the merits, with further appeals likely.
