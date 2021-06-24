VENICE — The temperature in a parked car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes even in cooler weather and a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s.
Put those two facts together and it’s easy to see why leaving a child alone in a car can be lethal.
The state saw its first child hot-car fatality in Santa Rosa County a couple of weeks ago. There have been nearly 900 nationwide since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started keeping track of them in 1998.
The agency says that may be an undercount.
Besides posing a health threat, leaving a child unattended in a car can also be a crime in Florida.
Doing so for more than 15 minutes is a second-degree misdemeanor, while if the vehicle is running, the health of the child is in danger or the child appears to be in distress it’s a noncriminal traffic offense punishable by a fine of between $50 and $500.
If, however, the child suffers great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement, it’s a third-degree felony.
That can happen quickly.
According to Sarasota Memorial Hospital First Physicians Group pediatrician Lindsey Finnegan, M.D., when a child’s temperature gets to 104 degrees, major organs begin to shut down, and at 107 degrees the child can die.
In 53% of cases the child’s death is because someone forgot the child was in the car, the NHTSA states on its website, usually on the way to preschool or daycare.
Seventy-five percent of them are under age 2, the website states.
To help remember that the child is in the back seat, Finnegan recommends putting something essential next to it — a cellphone, a purse, a briefcase or even your left shoe.
The NHSTA suggests getting in the habit of looking inside your car before locking it and asking, “Where’s baby?”
Locking the car after checking is important, especially at home, because the second-leading cause of hot-car deaths — 26% — is from children getting into unattended vehicles, including the trunk, to play, according to the NHTSA.
For that reason it’s also important to keep the keys out of the reach of young hands.
If you see an unattended child in a car, Finnegan advises calling 911 to allow emergency personnel to respond.
Florida law authorizes law enforcement to “use whatever means are reasonably necessary to protect the minor child and to remove the child from the vehicle.”
Florida also has a “Good Samaritan” law that provides civil immunity for someone who uses force to remove a “vulnerable person” or a domestic animal from a motor vehicle under a “good faith and reasonable belief” the person or animal is in “imminent danger of suffering harm.”
The rescuer must notify law enforcement before entering the vehicle or immediately afterward; use only the force necessary to remove the person or animal; and remain with the person or animal near the vehicle until first responders arrive.
