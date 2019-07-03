ENGLEWOOD — On June 13, 1957, the 50-year-old flag arrived in America from England, sent by "A. Thatcher."
It wasn't from Arthur, Alfred or Albert Thatcher.
Just "A. Thatcher."
With only 45 stars, the woolen flag somehow got to Germany where it was captured by an English soldier during World War I. The rare flag went to Kingswood, England, where the solider displayed it years later during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. It would eventually end up in Missouri and finally in a shadowbox at Anderson Window Service in Englewood.
Old Glory's story
Cindy Haskell of Anderson Window Service told the story of how her great-grandmother, Sylvia Burkstaller, loved writing letters to strangers she considered friends. In some cases, she created lifelong friendships with her penpals.
Burkstaller wrote a five-page letter about how she acquired the historical flag.
In 1924, Burkstaller, who was 10, received the name and address of a English girl who lived in Manchester, England, and wanted to be penpal.
"The first letter I received from Hilda Valentine, she related how, during the war, they could hear the rumble of cannons and see the flash of fire in the fire in the skies over their city," Burkstaller wrote.
She also began writing to Hilda's sister Mabel. The exchange of letters between young Sylvia Burkstaller and Mabel Valentine would continue across the Atlantic Ocean through most of their lives. They wrote each other about their marriages, the births of their sons, exchanged recipes and sent postcards from where they vacationed.
After World War II began, Burkstaller asked Mabel if she wanted her to send her young son, Eric Crates, to the United States to help keep him safe from the war. However, in 1947, she received a postcard from Crates, who was now with the Royal Air Force, stationed in Germany on the Rhine.
Crates kept up the correspondence, and in 1953 sent Sylvia a photo of the coronation of young Queen Elizabeth II from London. That's where Burkstaller saw the American flag with what she thought were 43 stripes in the picture.
"I wrote Mr. Crates telling him that the reason for the odd number of stars was that each star represented a state," Burkstaller wrote. "Since there were 43, the last state admitted when the flag was made was Idaho, July 3, 1890."
Burkstaller received no reply for years.
Then on May 3, 1957, a letter came. It was from someone who signed it "A. Thatcher." The person offered to send Burkstaller the flag, since she had expressed interest in its history.
"Dear Mrs. Burkstaller: After the death of my uncle, Mr. Crates last month, on going through his papers we came across a letter written to him by you dated July 7, 1953, regarding the old American flag captured in 1917 and having 43 stars instead of the usual 48 … but would point out that although you say in your letter 43 stars, in actual fact 45 stars appear on this flag. Awaiting your reply. Yours sincerely, A. Thatcher."
Burkstaller was elated and asked that the flag be airmailed to her in time for Flag Day. Of course she had to explain what Flag Day was to A. Thatcher.
"The flag arrived June 13, 1957 from A. Thatcher — not Arthur, Alfred or Albert, but A. Thatcher — an unknown English soldier who was so well treated by Americans," Burkstaller wrote. "Unknown during World War II that he remembered a short stay in our country so much that he wanted me, an American, to have it … I gave Mr. Thatcher credit for returning our flag."
Burkstaller wrote she wished she knew more about the flag, other than that it was from the Spanish-American War period, and made after Utah became the 45th state in 1896. The flag was in service until 1908. She had no idea how it came to Germany.
"(A)ll I know is how it came home, and I sincerely thank Mr. Thatcher for stretching his hands across the sea to return it to America."
A new home for Old Glory
Burkstaller died and left the flag to her daughter Janet, who is Cindy Haskell's mother.
When Cindy and her mother Janet attended the funeral of Cindy's father-in-law David, Janet was impressed by the members of American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West and the care they gave to David Haskell.
"She was so impressed with the 21-gun salute and how nice they were to our family," Jeff Haskell said of his mother-in-law. "She wanted us to donate the flag and the articles to the American Legion."
Janet Burkstaller has died, and now Cindy is following through with her mother's wishes.
"Cindy contacted the American Legion," Jeff said. "We think they would really enjoy having it on display. They get a lot of foot traffic and visitors from all over. It could maybe find a permanent home there. We are waiting to hear back from them."
It looks like the flag, which is at least 111 years old, is about to make another journey.
