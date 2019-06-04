Steve Rupert says the U.S. government obliterated his 20-year Cuban tourism business Tuesday.
While competing in sailboat race in the late 1990s, Rupert fell in love with Cuba. He applied for a license and began taking tourists from Tampa to Cuba. As the politics between the US and Cuba have changed over the years, Rupert says he has always been allowed to safely bring guests to the northern Caribbean island nation where the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico meet.
However, it all changed Tuesday morning after the Trump administration unveiled new restrictions on travel to Cuba from the United States.
“The United States will prohibit U.S. travelers from going to Cuba under the previous ‘group people-to-people educational’ travel authorization … The United States will no longer permit visits to Cuba via passenger and recreational vessels, including cruise ships and yachts, and private and corporate aircraft,” according to the Department of State.
“The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people, its interference in Venezuela, and its direct role in the man-made crisis led by Nicolas Maduro,” the State Department said in a memo released Tuesday.
“Despite widespread international condemnation, Maduro continues to undermine his country’s institutions and subvert the Venezuelan people’s right to self-determination. Empowered by Cuba, he created a humanitarian disaster that destabilizes the region,” the memo said. “These actions are directly linked to the tourism industry, which has strong economic ties to the Cuban security, military, and intelligence sectors in Cuba. The United States calls on the regime to abandon its repression of Cubans, cease its interference in Venezuela, and work toward building a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people.”
Rupert said that’s absolutely not the case for his business. He said Florida politicians pushed for the ban to keep “old exiles in Miami happy.”
“I’ve been under the People to People license category since 2011,” said Rupert, adding he established a Sister City program with Cuba. “I don’t give any money to the Cuban government. My guests and I stay at private homes and eat at their restaurants. The people I deal with are entrepreneurs who were staring to become a new middle class in Cuba. Plus, it’s a way for the people I take there to learn about the culture and the people of Cuba. Their money is spent taking historical tours and going to the museums and art galleries.
“So the real people who will be hurt by these new US restrictions are the people of Cuba and not their political leaders or their military,” he said. “I’ve been spreading capitalism to then that will now end. This deal kills them. We hit them in the gut.”
Englewood resident Edward Zubal, 69, was shocked to learn cruise ships can not longer dock in Cuba. He and his wife, Stephanie recently returned from a, “eye-opening” trip to Cuba.
“With all of the political nonsense, I wanted to go and experience it before travel was banned there,” he said. “I learned so much from the Cuban people. It’s very humbling for us. Our society has so much and they have very little.”
Zubal said he didn’t see any new vehicles, only classic cars like 1952 Chevy convertables, which could be rented for $200 a day with a tour guide.
“Our tour guide Anna said her mother is an engineer who makes the equivalent of $20 a month,” Zubal said. “When you compare that to the fact that I make $45 for an hour and a half of being a Little League umpire, it’s unreal. She said a doctor earns about $750 a month in Cuba.”
Zubal was surprised that the Cuban people were only introduced to the internet two years ago. He said the guide took him to a local restaurant in a three-story building for lunch. He said many of the businesses take American money including the cigar stores and restaurants.
Zubal asked his guide about a military boat he saw on the water.
“I was told that boat keeps the migrants inside Cuban waters and tells the people trying to escape to head back to the shore,” he said. “I asked if our guide could show us where Fidel Castro (former prime minister of Cuba) lived. She said nobody knows where he lived.”
Meanwhile, Rupert said he’s allowed to take any of his clients with existing reservations to Cuba, but none after Tuesday.
“I’m not giving up. I don’t give up easily,” he said. “I’m like a cat. I’ve had the humanitarian license eliminated under George Bush. So I’ve been through this before. There are 12 other licenses I can try for to keep me going to Cuba.”
