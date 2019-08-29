Residents in Charlotte and Sarasota Counties can register for emergency alerts from their local governments.
Here's how in Charlotte County
Charlotte County residents who want alerts about severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods, can sign up today through AlertCharlotte.
The system enables the county to provide time-sensitive messages about flooding, gas leaks, tornadoes, and other emergencies wherever specified, such as a home email, mobile text message or to a business phone.
To sign up for Alert Charlotte, visit www.AlertCharlotte.com.
How do I add or change my method of contact?
1. Go to "My Profile" and click "Edit"
2. Under "Here's how to contact me" add or change your contact information
3. Use the up/down arrows to prioritize your method of contact
For more information about Charlotte County Emergency Management visit, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/Alert-Charlotte.aspx
Here's how in Sarasota County
Sarasota County uses the CodeRED Notification System - an ultra high-speed telephone communication service - for emergency notifications.
This system lets the county send critical communications to targeted areas within the county.
It delivers a recorded message from Sarasota County describing the situation and any instructions for immediate or future action. If you opt in for text message and/or email alerts in the CodeRED database, those will also be sent.
To sign up for the alerts in Sarasota County, visit: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/8F1CFDD0CA9A
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.