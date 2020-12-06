ROTONDA WEST — Thanks to Charlotte County voters, long-neglected G.C. Herring Park will rise like a phoenix to become a premier community park in Rotonda West.
What that phoenix will look like depends partly upon the public input the county receives.
Tucked in next to American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, a short residential street that shoots off the Cape Haze Drive roundabout, GC Herring Park is in worn, if not dilapidated, condition. The picnic tables are worn out. The asphalt track is crumbling. The playground equipment is gone.
The park is used almost exclusively by radio-controlled vehicle enthusiasts who maintain a well-designed off-road dirt track and drag strip for all manner of miniature machines.
But the park was listed as one of 1% sales tax projects that voters approved during the Nov. 3 election, and is expected to see a $3.4 million investment over the next four years.
The park project is now scheduled in the county's capital improvement plan for design in 2022 with construction scheduled for 2024.
County Community Services is now taking the first steps in mapping out a concept plan for the park, and they are looking for suggestions from the public who would use the facility.
Amenities under discussion include two playgrounds — one for children ages 2-5 and a second for children ages 5-12 — five sport courts, a multi-purpose field, revitalized running/walking track, one medium pavilion, a community facility, open space, and renovation of the off-road RC track and RC drag strip.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on public meetings, a live virtual public meeting is scheduled to garner what the public would like to see.
The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams 5:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Attendees will be able to join the live discussion at https://tinyurl.com/gcherringmeeting.
Herring's glory days
Not much to look at now, in its heyday during the 1970s, Herring Park saw national athletic stars like Walter Payton, Kyle Rote Jr., Pete Rose and Joe Frazier challenging one another in track races at the park.
The 40-year-old park served as the main location for ABC Sports Superstars competitions, which featured top athletes from different sports competing in Olympic-style events.
Among the amenities under consideration is a historical plaque that will commemorate Herring Park superstar days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.