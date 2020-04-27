ESbeacho22820B.JPG

Hundreds flocked to Englewood Beach on Monday morning, the first day the beach has been open to the public in more than a month. Few wore masks, but the vast majority kept their distance from each other.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — The parking lot at Englewood Beach filled up by 9 a.m. Monday, as beach-goers headed out to get their share of sun and sand on the first day Charlotte County beaches were open. 

Hundreds came out, toting blankets and chairs, to sit, walk and hunt for shells on Charlotte County's public beach. Commissioners decided to open the park last week, after closing it for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners opened Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach without restrictions, and disabled the parking meter systems at both places so parking was free.

Beach-goers found it easy to space out, since a hundreds of tons of sand was added to the beach through a long-planned renourishment project, completed since the beach was closed in March.

Further north on Manasota Key, parking lots remained blocked off at Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach, both Sarasota County parks. Commissioners in that county also decided to open beaches last week, but restricted use to walking, fishing, surfing, jogging and a few other activities. No chairs, blankets or coolers were permitted — and no parking. Several people did find their ways to the two beaches, however. 

ESbeach22820A.JPG

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

At the south end of Manasota Key, Stump Pass Beach, part of the Florida State Parks system, remained closed, its parking lot blocked off.

