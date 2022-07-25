Dennis Guzik

Dennis Guzik, owner of A-1 Auto Care, wore red boots and a boa to En Vogue's "Free Your Mind" at the recent Hunks in Heels fundraiser.

ENGLEWOOD — No one saw it coming.

One minute Scott Geezil was innocently lip syncing to "Singing in the Rain" with an umbrella. Then the song switched to 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and Geezil ripped away his black pants fully showing off his open toed-high heels.

That move by the 59-year-old water aerobic instructor, and nearly a dozen others, helped Spread Spencer's Sparkle earn $30,000 in the first-ever Hunks In Heels recent fundraiser.

Dawn Stephens, co-founder of Spread Spencer's Sparkle, said she was elated with the turnout and consideration of supporters.

Spread Spencer’s Sparkle is a nonprofit that shares a kindness message of being true to yourself, following the death of her 18-year-old son, Spencer. 

The crowd hollered as Dennis Guzik, owner of A-1 Auto Care, rocked red boots and a boa to En Vogue's "Free Your Mind." Hunk Teddy Capeles, also fancied boots — size 13 hot pink ones — and a top hat. He lip synced to a "24K Magic" mashup ending with Pharrell Williams' song "Happy."

Michael Cumberbatch and his buddy Jake "Tiny" Ehrhardt gave red roses while dancing together to the Spice Girls "Wannabe." 

"These are a ladies size 16," Ehrhardt said of the candy-apple red heels. 

Stewart Wilson wished his wife, Beth, a happy birthday while wearing strap-on heels. Jantzen Roe said his 6-inch high heel boots came from his closet and danced to "Nails, Hair, Hips Heels."  

Billy Kimberlin, of Kimberlin Roofing, added a black wig and a guitar solo and groupies to Joan Jett's "I Love Rock and Roll" performance.

Peter Jennings, a local mortgage broker, kept the crowd going with a high-heel version of Bruno Mars "Uptown Funk." Bartender Ben Morris went back to 1987, adding a red wig channeling Tiffany's, "I Think We're Alone Now."

Bob Bedford, Lemon Bay High School principal, walked in pointy, light-up heels and looked like Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat and sunglasses as he rocked Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like."

Guest performer Veronica Foxx sang "Over the Rainbow" and Lady Gaga's "Born this Way."

The judges awarded third place to Jamtzen Roe, second place to Ben Morris and first place to Scott Geezil. 

