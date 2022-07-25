Billy Kimberlin, of Kimberlin Roofing, sports high heel boots and a wig to perform just before Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford, left, heads to the stage to compete in the first-ever Hunks in Heels in Englewood.
Judges Alison Posner, Brian Faro and Jeannie Joyce award third place to Jamtzen Roe, left, second place to Ben Morris and first place to Scott Geezil.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Friends Michael Cumberbatch and his buddy Jake "Tiny" Ehrhardt hand out red roses while dancing together to the Spice Girls "Wannabe."
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Sporting heels before going on stage are Scott Geezil and Teddy Capeles. Geezil won first place in the lip sync competition.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Dawn Stephens, co-founder of Spread Spencer's Sparkle, stands with her husband Donnie, announcing to the crowd they raised $30,000 in the first-ever Hunks In Heels recent fundraiser.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Ben Morris shakes his hips and dances to Tiffany's 1987 version of "I Think We're Alone Now."
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
The crowd goes wild for Peter Jennings as he dances to "Uptown Funk."
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford lip syncs to "Fancy Life" while wearing pointy, light-up high heels.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Special guest performer is a drag queen belle who sang "Over the Rainbow" to the crowd before an explosive dance to Lady Gaga's "Born this Way."
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Choreographer Jantzen Roe said he already had high heels in his closet and was ready to dance at the Hunks in Heels fundraiser.
One minute Scott Geezil was innocently lip syncing to "Singing in the Rain" with an umbrella. Then the song switched to 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and Geezil ripped away his black pants fully showing off his open toed-high heels.
That move by the 59-year-old water aerobic instructor, and nearly a dozen others, helped Spread Spencer's Sparkle earn $30,000 in the first-ever Hunks In Heels recent fundraiser.
Dawn Stephens, co-founder of Spread Spencer's Sparkle, said she was elated with the turnout and consideration of supporters.
Spread Spencer’s Sparkle is a nonprofit that shares a kindness message of being true to yourself, following the death of her 18-year-old son, Spencer.
The crowd hollered as Dennis Guzik, owner of A-1 Auto Care, rocked red boots and a boa to En Vogue's "Free Your Mind." Hunk Teddy Capeles, also fancied boots — size 13 hot pink ones — and a top hat. He lip synced to a "24K Magic" mashup ending with Pharrell Williams' song "Happy."
Michael Cumberbatch and his buddy Jake "Tiny" Ehrhardt gave red roses while dancing together to the Spice Girls "Wannabe."
"These are a ladies size 16," Ehrhardt said of the candy-apple red heels.
Stewart Wilson wished his wife, Beth, a happy birthday while wearing strap-on heels. Jantzen Roe said his 6-inch high heel boots came from his closet and danced to "Nails, Hair, Hips Heels."
Billy Kimberlin, of Kimberlin Roofing, added a black wig and a guitar solo and groupies to Joan Jett's "I Love Rock and Roll" performance.
Peter Jennings, a local mortgage broker, kept the crowd going with a high-heel version of Bruno Mars "Uptown Funk." Bartender Ben Morris went back to 1987, adding a red wig channeling Tiffany's, "I Think We're Alone Now."
Bob Bedford, Lemon Bay High School principal, walked in pointy, light-up heels and looked like Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat and sunglasses as he rocked Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like."
Guest performer Veronica Foxx sang "Over the Rainbow" and Lady Gaga's "Born this Way."
The judges awarded third place to Jamtzen Roe, second place to Ben Morris and first place to Scott Geezil.
