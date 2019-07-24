ENGLEWOOD — If a hurricane is headed to Florida, when do decide whether you should stay or go? Where do you go? Where is the closest shelter? Is there any help for people to get to a shelter?
Members of the Community Health Action Team want to help Englewood people get answers to those questions and any more they may have regarding hurricanes.
That's why they planned a brand-new hurricane seminar for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood. It's free, and anyone can come.
Every few months, the CHAT group, which meets on the Sarasota County side of Englewood at the campus of St. David's Jubilee Center, sponsors a community project. Members strive to give additional resources and education for the betterment, health, safety and welfare of Englewood residents, no matter where they live.
Currently, the group is working on hurricane resources and suicide prevention for veterans, teens and the elderly. They recently held a SafeTALK training for locals to become suicide-alert helpers. The seminar taught participants how to recognize when a person says or acts in a potentially suicidal manner. SafeTALK-trained helpers were taught to how to take action by connecting the suicidal person with local life-saving intervention resources.
Hurricane help
During two recent CHAT meetings, members realized there's different criteria for helping special-needs residents in Englewood depending if they in Charlotte County or Sarasota County. For example, Charlotte County residents must preregister at least five days before a hurricane for space in a special needs shelters. The application must be downloaded and mailed or emailed to the county emergency management office.
According to Charlotte County, only basic medical assistance including oxygen and monitoring is available. All persons must be accompanied by a caregiver and provide their own bedding, food, water, medications, and transfer oxygen devices. No pets are allowed unless they are a service animal.
In Sarasota County, pets are allowed at all countywide shelters. Registration is encouraged so the medically needy person can arrange for transportation in advance. They can be picked up at no charge by a first responder. The evacuee is driven to a special-needs shelter in Sarasota County (either a school in North Port or Sarasota). A caregiver, spouse/significant other and dependents (limited to high school age and below) are allowed with the special-needs person.
"There's such a difference in policies, that the CHAT group thought it was necessary to have a hurricane seminar for those who live closer to Charlotte County side or just have questions about the rules for Charlotte and Sarasota counties before a hurricane hits," said Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, Englewood CHAT coordinator for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
"We have been training at the county," she said. "We will be meeting people with special needs right in the parking lot of shelters in Sarasota County. We are going to help them with their belongings, their oxygen tank and pet so they can get into the facility safely."
Sarasota County emergency managers and elected officials understand while there are four shelters in Charlotte County, (with space for about 3,000 people), it's possible more than 85,000 people may need to evacuate.
Also, Charlotte County has no certified Red Cross shelters because the county's elevation is too low.
In the past, Charlotte County residents were forced to evacuate to one of 14 shelters in North Port and Sarasota County. Englewood residents — regardless of where they live — can go to the Englewood Sports Park and catch a bus to a North Port shelter. When the storm passes, a bus will taken them back to Englewood.
"We just want people to know what's available no matter where they live in Englewood," Fitzgibbons said.
"We will have leaders from the emergency management teams in Sarasota and Charlotte counties to answer questions from residents. We looking for a veterinarian or shelter manager to come speak about what paperwork and supplies people need to bring for their pets. Some people don't know that all shelters are pet friendly now. They may have been turned away in the past. Things are different now."
For more information, or if your group wants a booth at the expo, call Fitzgibbons at 941-861-2779 or email aleksandra.fitzgibbons@flhealth.gov
