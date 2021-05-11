ENGLEWOOD —What could go better together than an informative hurricane seminar and fun showing of "The Wizard of Oz"?
On Friday, you can attend both for free.
Recognizing many new people are moving to the area and Englewood is straddled in two counties, the Englewood Community Coalition is sponsoring a storm awareness seminar for the entire community. It's set for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Chuck and Ann Dever Recreational Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
The seminar is designed to let people know what services are available in the area and what to do when a storm is approaching Florida.
"Each of the emergency operation centers are run differently in Charlotte and Sarasota counties," explained Kay Tvaroch, executive director of the Englewood Community Coalition and Healthy, Safe & Drug Free.
Tvaroch is also a member of the Sarasota County Health Department's Englewood Community Health Action Team, which staged a seminar in 2019 that involved both counties.
"It was successful," she said. And helpful. "There was a big hurricane that hit Florida not too long after that seminar."
Emergency managers will tell residents about dealing with COVID-19 issues during hurricane evacuations, tidal surge, where and when to evacuate, what to do with pets, and will answer questions or concerns.
Following the seminar organizers will play the "The Wizard of Oz" for families to enjoy. Erin Halstead, of Michael Sanders Realty in Englewood, paid for the rights to show the classic 1939 film that features some catastrophic bad weather.
"The 'Wizard of Oz' was picked because lends itself to many community service and awareness themes, such as heart, family, fear, courage, safety, etc.," Tvaroch said. "We are grateful that Sarasota and Charlotte county's emergency management have both agreed to come to our community to talk about preparedness from 8 to 8:30 p.m."
"The Wizard of Oz" begins at 8:30 p.m. There will also be youth activities before the movie. The movie will be on the county's cricket field behind the recreational center, and projected on the side of the building. Participants should bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks.
There will be goody bags for the first 100 people, and door prizes. Tvaroch is inviting any organization that wants to give information about storm preparation, interactive health or safety-related activity to contact her.
