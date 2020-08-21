ENGELWOOD EAST — At the corner of Gulfstream and Sunnybook boulevards Friday morning, Charlotte County Utilities blew water from a hydrant to test its potable water system.
The fire hydrant was fitted with a diffuser, causing it to spew water like a geyser into the air. The diffuser helps to minimize any erosion during the testing, CCU public relations manager Caroline S. Wannall said Friday.
The utility is testing a different ways of distributing water in Englewood East and neighboring subdivisions that flows from its Rotonda West booster station.
CCU wants to maintain water quality and ensure water flows properly through the system in the wake of additional new construction and new connections.
In the upcoming weeks, CCU will be conducting similar testing at other locations in Englewood East and other neighboring communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.