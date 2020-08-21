CCU testing Englewood East water circulation

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGELWOOD EAST — At the corner of Gulfstream and Sunnybook boulevards Friday morning, Charlotte County Utilities blew water from a hydrant to test its potable water system.

The fire hydrant was fitted with a diffuser, causing it to spew water like a geyser into the air. The diffuser helps to minimize any erosion during the testing, CCU public relations manager Caroline S. Wannall said Friday.

The utility is testing a different ways of distributing water in Englewood East and neighboring subdivisions that flows from its Rotonda West booster station.

CCU wants to maintain water quality and ensure water flows properly through the system in the wake of additional new construction and new connections.

In the upcoming weeks, CCU will be conducting similar testing at other locations in Englewood East and other neighboring communities.

Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

