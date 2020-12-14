For 15 years, Mark Gray created leather goods as a hobby. After losing his home, the disabled veteran now relies on his talent as his new job.
Gray's family lived in Tennessee, but after COVID-19 hit, his wife Tasha lost her job and their house. They packed up their 16-year-old daughter Emily and moved to Tasha's mom's home in Port Charlotte.
Within a month, the 56-year-old began making his leather goods again.
Gray's mother-in-law Beckie Tokarski, is his biggest fan. She encouraged him to become a small-business owner by making key chains, mandalas, coin purses, koozies, holsters, knife sheaths, dream catchers, chaps, western wear and wallets, and selling them at local farmers markets, church events, craft fairs and flea markets.
Now they have a set schedule at places like Biker Life, LaPlaya Plaza in Port Charlotte twice a month and the Arcadia Flea Market. They are looking to expand into Englewood at the popular Thursday Farmer's Market.
"Mark doesn't use any machine, all of his work is done by hand," Tokarski said. "You have to have a lot of concentration and attention to detail to hand make each piece. That's what helps him with the PTSD.
"I've watched him do things and it's like no big deal to him, but it would be for others. It's his natural talent to do leather working," she said. "His motto is 'if you can think about it, we can do it' and it's true," she said. "Let's say you wanted a mandala and in the circle you want a sun. My daughter Tasha will draw the sun and Mark will trace it on the leather and tap it out. She's the artist for the company."
Gray spends hours making more complex holsters, purses, trifold wallets and motorcycle accessories like saddlebags.
"It's like therapy," said the Army veteran. "It takes time to make a holster or restore saddlebags. If it's old, I can restore it. I can bring it back to life. I made the 'Hand of God' replica holster from the movie "3:10 to Yuma" and other holsters. I can custom make them in any design."
Customers can pick a color and design, he said. This holiday season, the most popular items included leather air fresheners, barrettes, dream catchers, Santa bells and ornaments, watch bands and arm bands, including one with bullet hoops on it.
"The koozies have become popular because you can have them in different color leather with a name or logo or anything else they want on it," Tokarski said. "He just made a front-pocket wallet for a man to keep his credit cards. Mark had to customize it to make it a little smaller and flat so it wouldn't bother the customer while it was in his front pocket."
Gray's hobby began years ago after visiting a leather store in Tampa.
"My son was 5 at the time and wanted an Army uniform and boots and all I could find was combat boots," Gray said. "So my wife and I went to the leather store to buy leather dye. I saw a leather kit but didn't buy it. My wife and my mother decided to get it for me for Christmas that year. I made my first key chain, which I still have it on my keys. The rest is history."
Even Emily is part of the family business. She and her mom created shea-butter soap. Emily paints wood craft items and sells them. Tasha created her own soy-based candles because they burn cleaner.
"They also pulled me in on it because I have the gift for gab," said Tokarski, a longtime Port Charlotte resident. "I was a waitress for many years at Waffle House, so I love having conversations, even strangers. I get people to go check out the booth and I set up all of the family's events. This way Mark can focus on his products and have us do the rest for them."
The family will be selling items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridge Harbor Farmers Market, 30337 Cedar Road, Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit www.graysleatherandgoods.com
