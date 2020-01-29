ENGLEWOOD — On Tuesday afternoon, Roy Wathen walked with his pellet gun in his hand while checking some iguana traps he'd placed on several lots off of Gulfstream Boulevard in Englewood East.
It just so happened he was not far from LA Ainger Middle School and Vineland Elementary School, just before the elementary students were being let out.
That's when a bus driver noticed a man near a canal with what looked like a rifle and scope. Concerned, the driver called the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Within four minutes the deputy responded. Dozens more were on their way, bent on protecting the school from danger.
And eight minutes later, some of the officers spotted Wathen on the next street over with the plastic gun. They ordered him to drop the weapon and get on the ground. They handcuffed him and began questioning him about what he was doing.
But the incident didn't end at that point. The schools were put on lockdown, meaning nobody could enter or leave. Parents were told to stay away. The SWAT team arrived, including an off-duty member who was parked in the parent pickup line waiting for his child. CCSO sent up its helicopter which repeatedly circled above the school while deputies and K9 officers entered and searched each school, room by room, inside and out.
Meanwhile children sent out text messages to their waiting parents.
The schools were on lockdown for about 90 minutes while the officers searched before the campus was cleared and the children were reunited with their parents.
Many learned from social media that a man was hunting iguanas near the school. Later on, the CCSO confirmed that it was, in fact, Roy Wathen, who the bus driver had seen and reported. He wasn't arrested and deputies released him soon after they confirmed from neighbors that he was doing what he said he was doing — hunting nuisance iguanas.
On Tuesday night, Wathen wrote a Facebook post explaining his side of the story and apologized to the CCSO, first responders, teachers, students and people in the neighborhood who were impacted by the day's events.
The Sun reached out to Wathen with a few more questions about the incident and iguana hunting.
Were you at either of the schools with the pellet gun on Tuesday?
I was on private property checking on traps I put there a couple of weeks ago after a few homeowners hired me to catch iguanas in their neighborhood. I always knock on doors and tell neighbors what I'm doing. But if I've been there before, I usually don't have to do it every time. On Tuesday, knew I was in a school zone, but I was not on school property. It never crossed my mind that a bus driver would see me and not recognize the gun wasn't real. While I try to be discrete when I'm hunting, I can totally understand why the bus driver would be concerned after seeing me near the canal with the gun and called police. The bus driver's job is to pay attention to surroundings and protect children.
What happened when you were approached by deputies?
I may not have reacted as quickly as they wanted me to because I didn't think I did anything wrong. I thought this was one deputy who was on patrol and saw me get out of the vehicle with a pellet gun. I had no idea the SWAT team was called, the helicopter was in the air because of me. I had absolutely no idea the school was on lockdown until later when they were questioning me. At first they weren't listening to why I was in the neighborhood with a gun. I finally yelled out that I was hunting iguanas and was paid by a couple of people on the block where they found me. I was terrified. Then I was really, really embarrassed.
You received a trespass warning from the CCSO. Why?
I had done work for one woman on the block. But when you are trying to eliminate an infestation problem, you can't just chase the iguanas to the neighbor's yard. So the woman told me her neighbor had a few iguanas in her yard. Two weeks earlier I had caught two of them and the woman paid me cash. On Tuesday, I was there to check on the traps I set to continue eradicating them. The deputies went over to the woman's house to confirm my story but spoke to her husband who said he didn't know anything about it. I tried to explain it was the woman I dealt with, and she paid with cash and not a check — which would have proved my story. I asked if I could go apologize to the woman for all of the confusion with the police and school lockdown but was told no, I was trespassed from the property. I'd like to publicly apologize to her and others who had their neighborhood turned into a police zone for several hours on Tuesday. I didn't mean for any of this to happen.
How did you feel about the school being on lockdown?
I didn't know the school was on lockdown until I overhead a SWAT team member saying they were ready to go into the school. I was amazed at how quickly CCSO responded to what they thought was a threat at the school. I'm sorry the school was on lockdown. I'm sorry for any anxiety it caused to students, teachers, parents, the neighbors and first responders. It's unfortunate we live in a world where we have to have active shooter drills. But now we know that even other police agencies (North Port Police Department) will even come if it's believed there is a threat in our schools. I know when I was growing up, we didn't take fire drills serious. We didn't have active-shooter drills. But, I was told that the LA Ainger students took it serious. I was later told that CCSO had to continue with their investigation at the school just in case there was a second suspect. That is why the helicopter stayed in the air for so long. The pilot was looking to see if anyone suspicious was running from the campus. It was all precautionary for the safety of everyone at the school.
What will you do differently from now on?
During questioning, FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Conservation) brought in the big guy from Boca Grande to speak to me about iguana hunting, and he was wearing a shirt that said 'Lizard Control,' so I think I might start wearing something like that which will identify me and what I'm doing when I'm hunting iguanas and hogs. I was asked by a deputy if I would call in to the non-emergency number and tell them when I'm hunting in neighborhoods. I will tell them what I'm wearing. This way if they get a call, they will know it's possibly me. They said they will still respond to the call, but they will at least have a heads up each day I'm in a neighborhood.
What do you do with the iguanas?
I eat them. I have a license and can shoot and trap iguanas and feral hogs. I am legally not allowed to release them. I have to dispose of them.
Really? Do they taste like chicken?
They are really good in fried panko (breadcrumbs) and Everglades seasoning. I did bake one the other day and it wasn't very good. But I made them in tacos and it was a great meal. I can catch as many as nine or 10 in a day. When it was cold out, they were hiding under people's sheds or in tortoise borrows and eating their eggs.
