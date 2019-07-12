ENGLEWOOD — For 15 years, Henry and Kathy Overhoff have watched their neighbor's abandoned Castleberry Terrace home deteriorate.
Now the only life inside the home are iguanas. Actually, some are alive and others are dead and rotting.
"It's been a nightmare," said Henry of his and others attempts to get Charlotte County officials in multiple agencies to take action on the house at 7423 Castleberry Terrace in Englewood East.
"It's in such bad shape that it might have to be knocked down and rebuilt," Henry said. "For a long time, it's been a home for iguanas.
"We've called the property management company who oversees the home, Charlotte County Code Enforcement, the health and environmental department and the bank to complain about the house being overrun with iguanas."
"More importantly, this house is dangerous," Kathy added. "It has an in-ground pool with water in it and no pool cage around it. The screens are ripped. We are so afraid a child or teenager might go back there and drown."
Every few months, Kathy notified the property management company of issues with the house. She called Bank of America, the mortgage holder, to complain about the dilapidated roof, the dangling soffit and black mold all over the outside walls.
"The only thing that has been done after every complaint is the yard is mowed," Kathy said.
Last year, Kathy emailed Sarah Palacio, Asset Preservation coordinator for Mortgage Contracting Services, which managed the property. Kathy wanted more done about the iguana invasion. Kathy wanted them trapped by animal control.
Palacio wrote her back saying, "Unfortunately, this property was transferred to a different preservation company a couple of months ago. We can no longer perform work on this property, which is why our vendors did not complete the work they bid for."
Neighbors frustrated
For years, the Overhoffs and their neighbor John Barron also complained to the county's code compliance office about the house, which is listed on the Charlotte County Tax Collector's records as owned by Robert and Margaret Horrigan. Their last known address is in Shirley, New York.
"The Horrigans bought the house in 2002, but never moved in," Henry said. "We tried to get in touch with them, but we didn't get any response. Years later, the black mold is now making some of our neighbor's sick. We are afraid to go outside for long periods of time because that is a sick house."
Neighbors believe the house was supposed to be foreclosed on four years ago, but the process stopped until recently. On June 13, the house was listed as being in foreclosure.
"We think the original foreclosure was filed in the wrong county," Henry said. "The paperwork started in Sarasota County, but should have been moved to Charlotte County because this is the Charlotte County side of Englewood."
County intervention
Until recently, the Overhoffs received emails from the Charlotte County code office saying the case is still open and the property owner is being fined.
"We are unable to deem the parcel unsafe at this time. I will be sure to do as much as the process allows. Thank you for your understanding on this matter," John (JD) Drown, Certified Code Compliance Officer, wrote to Overhoof in June 2018. The same was said in February.
The Sun reached out to Shawn Horton, Charlotte County Code Enforcement manager, about the abandoned home.
"We send letters to the property owners to the address listed in New York," Horton said. "We've put liens and fines against the property since 2013."
According to county documents, beginning in 2013, Charlotte County cited the property owner for tall grass, outdoor storage, the pool, roof and ripped screening. Two more liens came in 2014, and more in 2017, 2018 and 2019. To date, there's about $10,000 in fines associated with the property.
Horton said aside from the fines and liens, there's not much more that could be done by his department.
"For us, it's a double-edged sword because the property taxes are paid every year on this house," Horton said. "It's a real catch-22 because of the way the private property laws are written. We can't go on the property and drill a hole in the pool to empty it. We can't damage private property. Even if we just removed the water by hand, it would fill up again and rather quickly."
Horton said it would be up to County Commissioners to take action if they want tougher regulations regarding abandoned properties.
"If we had a county ordinance that required us to do more, then we would do it," he said. "We don't have rules for anything except if there's eminent danger. I know some neighbors are concerned about the roof caving in. But it hasn't happened yet. They are concerned about black mold. We don't do mold mitigation. It doesn't mean that it may not be causing a problem for some of the neighbors, but we don't know that for sure that it's causing a problem."
Horton said the county has seven code compliance officers. The Castleberry Terrace house is on the county's radar, he said.
"We do hundreds and hundreds of inspections," he said. "We cite a property owner and give them time to comply before we fine them. That's all we can do. The fine stays with the property for 20 years."
The Overhoffs know the property is in bad shape.
"We are happy to see it's finally in foreclosure," Henry said. "We've been waiting for something to be done at that house for so long, that we will believe it when we see it."
"Who knows how many baby iguanas were born in there. They dig up the yard, come out of the roof and are all around the property. They run the place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.