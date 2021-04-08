ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County hasn’t forgotten its plans for South McCall Road.
County staff is now drafting the 20 or more easement documents it needs before it can begin improvements for stormwater drainage, sidewalks and streetlights along South McCall Road from West Dearborn Street intersection south to its State Road 776 intersection.
Once the easement agreements are drafted, the next step for county staff is to schedule meetings with the individual property owners, said Debbie Marks, manager for the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Due to funding and other constraints, the county eliminated a proposed sidewalk on the east side of South McCall and won’t add on-street parking along the roadway.
Plans for new street lights and decorative intersection walkway treatments will help South McCall Road to be a transition to the new West Dearborn Street improvements and makeover that is expected to begin within the next two months.
The county’s goal for South McCall is to begin construction in January or February 2022.
Wanted advisory members
Anyone who would like to be serve on the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board must file their application by April 19.
But don’t expect to be the only one interested.
Sarasota County Commissioners will name the person they want to serve three-year terms on the advisory board. Applicants must be residents of Sarasota County.
With her election in November to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board, Elaine Miller — a longstanding member of the CRA advisory board — had to vacate her seat.
The terms for two other advisory board seats — now held by Keith Rowley and Michael Looney — are also up. However, Rowley and Looney can apply for second terms.
Marks said 17 people have applied to serve on the board.
“I think people want to be involved,” Marks said.
For more information about South McCall improvements or serving on the advisory board, call 941-650-2235 or email englewoodcra@scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.