SARASOTA — Actual work is a year away, but Sarasota County commissioners cleared the way for site and design work to begin at the Englewood Park.
As part of their consent agenda Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved two agreements — one with Stantec Consulting Services and the other with Jon F. Swift Inc. — to design and oversee construction of improvements at the park at 101 N. Orange Ave., two blocks north of West Dearborn Street and behind Englewood Elementary School.
The county plans include construction of two new tennis courts with lighting, a restroom facility, additional parking, accessible pedestrian walks, shade structures and site furnishings.
According to a staff memo, design, permitting and bidding for the improvements should be completed in early 2022, with an amendment to the contract with Swift for construction phrase services coming before commissioners in January 2022.
The public first learned about the planned improvements both at Englewood Park and the Englewood Sports Complex when county staff held a public meeting in October 2019.
At that meeting, county Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler told attendees that the county plans to build eight more lighted pickleball courts at the Sports Complex and add lighting to two unlit youth soccer fields.
Those improvements should start in 2023.
