ENGLEWOOD — Last week, 580 Englewood children received Easter baskets from Englewood United Methodist Church.
On Saturday, the church will sponsor its annual egg hunt the day before Easter.
"Last year's hunt was canceled due to COVID-19," said Joyce Doyle, director of discipleship, who is working with youth director Debbie Parascondola, to plan the event. "We are going ahead this year. Everything will be outdoors this year with nothing inside like usual."
Organizers ask parents to register on the church's website for the 10 a.m., 700 E. Dearborn St., event so they can purchase enough eggs and craft supplies.
The hunt is for children 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-11, and begins at 10:30 a.m.
"We have will have them all spread out and separated on the front lawn of the church," Doyle said. "We will have a dunk tank. We are still drawing straws for parishioners to go into the tank. The Boy Scouts are coming to help. We will have crafts, prizes and special prizes inside of eggs for age-appropriate toys. We would like parents to register. We also have a drawing for children who registered. We will be giving away a fabulous prize."
There are also carnival games, a ring toss, lolly pop tree, rock climbing wall and other games. The youth group is selling hotdog lunches for $3 for their mission fundraiser.
"We received really good donations from church members and Dollar General on North Indiana in Englewood," Doyle said. "We have 12 Easter baskets we are donating to Project Phoenix."
To register for the egg hunt visit www.englewoodumc.net. For more information, call 941-474-5588.
