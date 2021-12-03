This month at the Elsie Quirk Library, we are reveling in the giving of gifts.
While there is a wide spectrum of holidays celebrated this time of year, in a glorious range of ways, one thing that is common across most traditions is gift giving — whether a small offering of fruit and nuts, a giant pile of boxes and bows, a series of meaningful trinkets over several days, or a raucous exchange of surprise packages, giving and receiving are a universal joy.
The Elsie Quirk staff have gotten together to offer our patrons the gift of shared love of library materials.
Across the library you will find staff-picks from all of us. We invite you to peruse our favorite cookbooks, mysteries, tales of love and life, graphic novels, biographies, lively nonfiction, picture books, indie movies, Hollywood classics, music, digital resources and more.
A public library is, of course, always a gift to the community, but at Elsie Quirk we strive to go a little extra.
This month, as always, we have a variety of to-go programs for all ages; but we also have surprise bags, all wrapped up and ready for the taking. Your gift to us, all year long, is the warmth, curiosity, conversation, variety, and community spirit you bring through the doors to make Elsie Quirk the unique and wonderful library that it is.
Here is a sample of what we have to offer this week.
IN-PERSON PROGRAMSForty Carrots Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Mondays. For children, up to age 5 with a parent or caregiver. A free class for you and your child to enjoy together. Experience new educational activities, join in circle-time fun, meet other families and receive valuable parenting and child development information.
Englewood Area Computer Users Group, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7
Short Story Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Dec. 9. Readings will be from “The Best American Short Stories of the Century” (expanded edition, 1999), edited by John Updike. New members are always welcome!
Storytime in the Golden Reading Garden, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. For ages 0-5. Join us for outdoor storytime in the Golden Garden. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that feature stories, music and movement, and crafts.
Quirky Knitters, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Bring your projects, patterns, and questions to Elsie Quirk Library and join the Quirky Knitters for an afternoon of knitting and crochet. All skill levels welcome. Registration is not required, just come on in to knit and chat!
Drive-In Movie Night, 7 p.m. Dec. 3. For all ages. Join us for an old fashioned, socially distanced, drive-in movie. This month’s showing is a winter-themed Disney favorite.
TO-GO PROGRAMSTake home bags full of amusement.
Make-A-Bracelet Kit, available in the teen section.
Van Wezel Art and Science Kits, available at the youth desk.
Make, Take, and Give Kit, available in the adult section.
COMMUNITY SUPPORTJob Seekers Kits. A purple folder packed with helpful tips, resources, and tools for job seekers, available at our community resource table.
Care Kits. Reusable sinch bags with useful everyday items for those in need, such as personal hygiene supplies, socks, first aid supplies, and Kind Bars, available by asking any library staff member.
Snack Bags. Full of popular snacks for children and teens 18 and under, available in the youth department.
Virtual Programs. Sign up or learn more at: scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events
Alphabet Storytime. Online storytime for kids, enjoy Elsie Quirk’s own Cris and George reading books. with their favorite letters, and discover new library friends from other branches.
Tech Help by Zoom. Need help with your new phone? Can’t figure out how to get e-books on your iPad? Want to find out how to make Word stop putting spaces where you don’t want them? Set up a tech by Zoom appointment with an Elsie Quirk staff member by registering online or giving us a call. We are also happy to talk you through setting up a Zoom account over the phone.
