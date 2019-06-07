VENICE — Debra Schyvinck will join about 30 protesters Sunday in Venice holding signs, to bring attention to children separated from their families and detained in a for-profit Florida facility.
Schyvinck, a member of the Indivisible Venice chapter, says children at a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum are being treated unfairly.
The protest is planned from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
According to Indivisible members, it’s estimated as many as 10,000 children are detained at a facility in Homestead, Florida.
“First the facility was supposed to only hold 1,800 children, but then they reached 2,000 and now it’s climbing (to) 3,000,” she said. “These children are doubled up and tripled up when they sleep. Now, the Trump administration announced it doesn’t want to educate these children or let them play organized soccer while they are there.”
Schyvinck said Indivisible members also don’t understand how the Homestead facility is the only “for-profit” agency while other detention centers are not.
“The people renting the facility didn’t have to follow the rules of others,” she said. “They are only supposed to keep these children who are 13 through 17 years old for 20 days. But because it’s a private company, they definitely are holding them longer.”
Also troublesome for Indivisible members is that a 17-year-old who turns 18 while at the detection center are sent to jail.
“There are some very dedicated folks who go to the detention center and stand on chairs and wave to the kids inside the center,” she said. “We feel there has to be a solution. If the president doesn’t want to address it, we would like Congress to deal with it. We have written letters to our senators saying this is going on in your home state of Florida. We are asking what are you going to do about it?”
The protest, which will include Venice, Englewood and Indivisible Action SW Florida members, is also aimed at the Trump Administration also halting legal aid and exacerbating the trauma to these detained children.
“Parents and family of many of the children are trying to reunite with them in the face of hurdles thrown up by the Trump administration,” according to Bill Welsch of Indivisible Action SW Florida.
“We will have flyers if people want to learn more during our protest on Sunday,” Schyvinck said. “We will have signs if people want to come join us.”
Indivisible is a national movement that sprang up in January 2017 to oppose the Trump agenda and includes hundreds of groups nationwide.
Indivisible Action Southwest Florida is a local, independent, nonpartisan group organized according to Indivisible’s principles (www.indivisible.org) and committed to protecting democracy by promoting an agenda that embraces the values of inclusion, tolerance, and fairness. Members are constituents of Florida’s 17th congressional district in Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Florida.
Englewood Indivisible is a nonpartisan group of more than 600 members. While non-partisan, Englewood Indivisible supports and campaigns for candidates and causes advancing democracy, healthcare, the environment, public education, Social Security and an end to gun violence. For more information, visit www.EnglewoodIndivisible.org.
