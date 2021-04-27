MURDOCK — Rob Kruzel garnered support Tuesday for the refurbishing of the defunct skate hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood.
Kruzel, president of what was the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, and other supporters asked Charlotte County Commissioners to support an agreement that would allow them to start fundraising $50,000.
The money would be used to resurface the former rink with a four-inch concrete slab, making it usable for hockey once again.
Kruzel may have received more support than he expected.
Among the supporters were Shaun O’Rourke, president of the East Englewood Property & Homeowners Association. He told commissioners the association supports repairing the rink.
“It’s a shame to see a public facility dilapidated like that,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. He inspected the rink Monday. “I have a real issue with taxpayers going out to raise money to fix a taxpayer-funded amenity. It would be different if they were asking for extras.”
The commissioners didn’t approve the agreement. Instead, the board encouraged Community Services Director Tommy Scott and Kruzel’s group to take a “deeper dive” into what’s needed for a “functional fix” of the rink.
Commissioners will take up the future of the hockey rink at their May 11 meeting.
Commissioner Bill Truex, the owner of Truex Preferred Construction, said he opposed investing any public money in what would be inherently a temporary fix. He viewed that as an irresponsible use of public funds.
“There are deeper concerns, the structural integrity of the rink,” Truex said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told Kruzel’s group, “I like to see you fine tune that (with Scott).
“Maybe, within that partnership, we can get it done right — the way the county needs and has to have it done — and we will have the benefit of having (Kruzel’s group) negotiate and be able to save us money on the total project,” Deutsch said.
The old hockey rink, next to the Tringali Center tennis courts and children’s playground, first opened in 2004. Families, children and adults regularly played hockey there on inline roller skates. Also, the multi-purpose rink was equipped with basketball hoops for outdoor pickup games.
But in 2019, Charlotte County closed the rink after repeated efforts to repair it failed. It has sat padlocked ever since, much to the dismay of Kruzel and other supporters of the sport.
Kruzel didn’t see the agreement he expected get approved, but when he left the commission chambers he felt more confident that the rink will see hockey games again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.