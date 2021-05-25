MURDOCK — It's a good day for those who love recreational inline hockey.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to repair the hockey rink at Englewood's Tringali Recreation Center.
When it opened in 2004, the rink was popular with families, children and adults regularly playing hockey, or just roller skating or playing basketball. The multi-purpose concrete rink was equipped with basketball hoops and allowed for outdoor pickup games.
In 2019, the county closed the 15-year-old hockey rink, which is next to the recreation center's tennis courts and children’s playground. The rink needed surface repairs, but repeated efforts to repair it failed.
The rink remained closed for two years, but recent engineering reviews showed the damage wasn't as bad as county officials originally thought, and its concrete base is intact.
"Shame on me," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who would not point fingers at anyone for not better assessing the problems at the rink two years ago. "We all work together."
Rob Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, and others stood ready to raise $50,000 or more to repair the rink's surface.
That won't be necessary.
"I don't want to see taxpayers spending a dime of their money for something we should fix," Tiseo said. The repairs, he said, aren't like people wanting to add amenities to the rink. Instead, the county will pay for the repairs out of its funding for capital projects and improvements.
The county will first grind the cement surface to smooth out the rink. If that doesn't work, then the county will consider epoxy or other coatings, suggested Anthony Maddox, county facilities director. The cost is expected to range between $30,000 and $40,000.
Depending upon the county's procurement procedures and other factors, the county could hire contractor and start work in the next 30 days to three months, Maddox said.
Kruzel said he still feels a little nervous, but, nevertheless, a bit more optimistic hockey will return to Tringali.
