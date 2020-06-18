SARASOTA — An inmate from Venice who apparently died by suicide in the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday had been sentenced earlier in the day to 25 years in prison for committing lewd acts and exhibiting pornography to a child, officials said Thursday.
Kelbi John Burson, 39, died of asphyxiation, according to a statement the sheriff's office released Thursday morning.
"Detectives have not identified any indication of foul play," the release states.
"On Wednesday, Burson received a 25-year prison sentence following his arrest in August 2018 on 40 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of use of computer to solicit a child to commit sex acts, three counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, two counts of transmission of lewd or lascivious exhibition to a child, and a single count of lewd or lascivious conduct," the release states.
(You can read the original story of his arrest and how it happened by visiting here.)
"Upon his return from the courthouse to the correctional facility, Burson was evaluated by medical personnel due to the prison sentence; however, he was medically cleared and returned to his housing unit."
Detectives continued their investigation Thursday.
Inmates, deputies and medical staff responded to the call about a possible suicide at 3 p.m., and rendered life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office reported. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at 3:24 p.m.
