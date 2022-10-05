MURDOCK — Take lots of photos of hurricane damage before cleaning up. Don't sign away rights to benefits. And don't hire unlicensed contractors.
These are just some of tips to navigate insurance issues.
On Wednesday, insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter of the Florida Department of Financial Services, helped residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
She explained policy language and benefits to some homeowners before they filed a claim. Carter and her team has a tent at the makeshift "insurance village" in the JC Penney and Dillard's parking lot at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail in Murdock.
There are more than 30 insurance carriers, workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, plus free Wifi hot spots and some charging stations from AT&T, Verizon, T-mobile.
The Florida Department of Financial Services Insurance Consumer Helpline employees are also at the insurance village.
"I have seen some people walk away with checks from their insurance company," Carter said. "I spoke to a man whose barn flipped over and he needs it removed. He showed me his insurance policy and we found where it says he is covered for the barn to be removed from his property."
Carter said she will help struggling policy holders with questions about deductibles, communicating with insurance company, understanding the Florida statutes for insurance regulation and other insurance-related issues.
She said if a company is speaking "too much complicated insurance lingo," she can break down the information.
"It's comforting for policy holders to be able to speak one-on-one with their insurance company," she said. "We are here for them before they talk to their company or if they still have questions after talking to their company. Our job is to ensure the insurance companies are in compliance with the Florida law."
She said policy holders are worried about deductibles. However, most companies will include the cost of the deductible (if it's met in the covered damage claim refund). For example, if a customer is owes $60,000 in damage, but has a $5,000 deductible, that amount will be paid to the insurance company and the policyholder receives $55,000.
At the AAA Auto Club Group insurance tent, Michele Harris is handing out children's backpacks with a stuffed animal. She's also advising homeowners to "take lots of photos and videos" before filing claims.
"Having photos helps the insurance agent with the claim," she said. "Having videos of your personal belongings is also very helpful in the process."
All of the insurance carriers explained it's important to know if a homeowner hires an unlicensed contractor who causes damage to property, the homeowner is responsible.
"Many unlicensed contractors do not have insurance to cover damage," Harris said, adding if an unlicensed contractor breaks something like a pipe that creates water damage to a neighbor's property, the homeowner who hired the unlicensed worker can be sued for damages. Unlicensed contractors often don't know the local or Florida Building Code and don't get the proper permits.
An unlicensed contractor can void out an insurance policy or cancel the policy.
"Unlicensed contractors and others ask their customers to sign over their insurance benefits and say they will fight for the customer," Carter said. "This is an extremely dangerous practice. This leaves the homeowner with huge headaches. We are there as an advocate for the homeowner. There's no reason to sign away your insurance benefits."
Frank Ruotolo, owner of SoFlo Public Adjusters, said many people forget to take before and after photos of damage. They often don't look for damage before filing claims.
"If you don't have photos, it's just your word against the insurance adjuster's word," he said. "If you clean up and you don't have photos, where's the proof of damage? If you have receipts for items you bought for clean up, you can submit them."
Ruotolo said his company fights for homeowners whose insurance companies low-ball them. He charges 10% of the refund the customer receives from the insurance company.
"If we don't win a claim, we don't get paid," he said. "Many times an insurance company will delay a claim in hopes you will give up and go away. That's were we fight for the property owner. Right now, many companies are hiring brand new adjusters into the insurance field.
"I learned one of them was an Elvis impersonator who took the state test, passed it and now does adjuster work. This is one reason people should not be signing their rights over to contractors to fight for them. Florida statutes trump most of what's in an insurance policy. We help challenge insurance companies that give the homeowner a hard time," he said.
The Office of Insurance Consumer Advocate doesn't charge residents to battle claims. The department will call an insurance company and tell an agent the customer is having a "hard time" reaching them. Florida law says the company must respond to the customer and report back to the Office of Insurance Consumer Advocate.
For more information on insurance issues, visit www.YourFLVoice@MyFloridaCFO.com or call 1-877-693-5236.
