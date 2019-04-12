SOUTH GULF COVE — When Realtor Shannon Moore looked at the model homes in South Gulf Cove she realized there was a bit of a theme. They had an international feel to them.
After participating in a successful two-day open house recently, Moore, owner of Green Lion Realty, thought she could promote the uniqueness of model homes in the South Gulf Cove area.
“I organized an international parade of homes just for Charlotte County and South Gulf Cove,” Moore said. “I’m having each builder cook some food. There will be Brazilian, German, English, Key West, Irish and American foods.”
For the the International Parade of Homes, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Moore has set up a fun passport game. Participants must visit each model home and have their passport stamped at each country represented by that model.
The first Key West-style builder is Tarpon Bay Custom Homes where the passports will be given out, 14186 San Domingo Blvd. There’s also Green Block Homes,14066 San Domingo Blvd. serving Caribbean food; Gulf Reef Homes, 14034 San Domingo Blvd., with Brazilian food; Green Block Homes, 14066 San Domingo Blvd. will have Caribbean food; Turn Key Homes, 8142 Agate St., will have American food. Adams Homes, 8034 Wiltshire Drive, is serving Italian food.
“At the last home they’ll turn in their passport and be registered to win a 55-inch television,” Moore said. “I have about 10 builders involved. There will be live music from the Flatwater Band, a gift basket at each home and other prizes and raffles. I encourage anyone to come out and sample food and drink from around the world. It’s also a way to discover what Florida living is all about.”
All participating model homes will be clearly marked with a flag from a country it represents.
For more information about the event, call Shannon Moore at 941-276-8142.
