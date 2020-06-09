ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols, an ill shorebird is being nursed back to health at the Wildlife Center of Venice.
Turtle patrol volunteers don't limit their wildlife concerns to the nesting turtles.
Year-round Palm Island residents Linda and Pete Kornicki volunteer to patrol the island's Gulf shoreline for sea turtle nests.
Another sea turtle volunteer, Linda said, called them Monday about reports of an injured shorebird spotted on the beach.
"We called (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) and they asked us to go down to the beach to locate the bird," Linda said.
The Kornickis spotted what appeared to be an injured black skimmer on a sand spit along the south side of Stump Pass. A variety of shorebirds, including black skimmers, nest on local Gulf beaches.
"We picked it up carefully with a light cloth and carried her to our golf cart, and (Coastal Wildlife Club) called (the Wildlife Center of Venice) to come to take this skimmer to be examined and get its wing repaired if possible," Linda said.
The Wildlife Center of Venice is now known, officially, as The Paul A. & Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
The Wildlife Center reported the black skimmer is in "critical care." It was extremely dehydrated and malnourished.
The Kornickis were happy to learn the skimmer was getting the care it needs.
"With dogs running loose and also coyotes on the beach at night, it would not have had a chance to survive," Linda said.
Black skimmers are a federally protected bird species and is listed as a threatened species in Florida.
With a distinctive black and red bill, the skimmers do just that — skim the surface of the water to catch small fish and other prey.
According to the FWC and other researchers, skimmers breed between May and early September, nesting on sandy beaches, sandbars and spoil islands. The birds nests in colonies consisting of one to several hundred pairs of skimmers.
The birds generally lay three to five eggs per nest and eggs are incubated by both parents for approximately 23-25 days. Once hatched, parents guard the offspring until they are able to fly at about 28-30 days old.
Greener beaches?
While loggerhead sea turtles predominately lay nests on local Gulf beaches, Brenda Bossman, who oversees the volunteer patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands, said volunteers identified the first green turtle and the rarer Kemp's ridley nests on the islands this season.
According to the FWC, green sea turtles are “a remnant of a much larger population that was hunted nearly to extinction.” They are endangered, and their populations are in decline. According to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, their “greatest threat” is from the commercial harvests for their eggs and meat.
Adult green sea turtles inhabit bays and other coastal waters, feeding on algae, seagrass and other vegetation.
The Kemp's ridley sea turtle is one of the smallest species and the most endangered. Kemp's ridley reaches about 100 pounds. Its principal diet is crabs and other crustaceans. Researchers estimate fewer than 1,000 nesting females remain in the world, according to the FWC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.