ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Helping Hand's new pantry is up and running, and is assisting more people.
Volunteers say they can do more with their backpack program for homeless campers.
"Now we have ample space at the pantry to collect what we need for the backpacks," board member Beryl Butler said. "The temporary unit didn't have enough space so we were keeping everything in our garage or at different homes."
At Helping Hand, on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., volunteers are collecting a variety of items.
Butler said travel-size items are needed because those without a home don't have a lot of storage space. Volunteers understand that in rainy season, many items get wet or must be replaced quickly if someone loses them during a move from one campsite or dwelling to another.
"We've received flashlights that are way too big for a backpack," she said. "People have to carry these items in a manageable space so trial size is really good for a backpack. We don't want to give them things they can't use."
Helping Hand will not take needles in the first aid kits or mouthwash (because most have alcohol).
"We have packed 48 backpacks this year which averages to about four each month," Butler said, adding Helping Hand gave 343 backpacks since 2018. "We do our best to buy items when they are on sale. That means one month we can get flip flops for .50 and the next they are $2. We also never know what we are going to get for donations for the backpack program. We just know an average of how many we give away in a year."
Items can be donated when the pantry is open on 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone in Englewood in need of food can also use the pantry.
