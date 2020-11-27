A group of eager volunteers worked to bring cheer to the Rotonda West community recently by decorating the marina area in Oakland Hills. While there won’t be a traditional tree-lighting ceremony this year, everyone is invited to come by and enjoy the display. It’s just across from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club at 100 Rotonda Circle.
And although the annual parade and its massive food collection effort is canceled the Rotonda West Association will sponsor a social-distancing, contactless drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Everything collected will go to Englewood Helping Hand. Needed items include soups, pasta, macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, shampoo, and cash and checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
