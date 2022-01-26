ENGLEWOOD — “Wherefore art thou Romeo” doesn’t actually mean Juliet is looking for her love. Who knew that?
It’s one of the things you can learn this week at the performance of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center at Lemon Bay High, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The line does mean “Why are you Romeo?” as Juliet opens a romantic soliloquy. But there’s more to it: Juliet is “agonized” to think that Romeo is a Montague, and painfully wishes him to have been from some other tribe, said Lemon Bay High School Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theater director.
“We brought in a dramaturge (a literary adviser in a theater, who researches, adapts, edits, and interprets scripts) and a text coach (who specializes in Shakespeare) to teach the students about Shakespeare,” Ballard-Richardson said.
“It helped the students learn what Shakespeare was saying all those centuries ago. For example, the ‘wherefore art thou Romeo?’ didn’t mean Juliet was looking for Romeo. She was asking why are you Romeo. It’s not something the students would know. The text coach helped.”
With the extra help, students were able to de-code Shakespeare’s 400-year-old English and better understand their roles in the upcoming performance of two young Italian lovers - spoiler alert - whose deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families.
“It helps the kids understand the timing of how they say their lines,” she said. “Shakespeare has clues in his plays. The text coach and dramaturge really helped student focus on telling the story with their body and facial expressions and know what Shakespeare was saying. It became an extension of their educational day.
“It is our utmost goal that we make this classic piece of literature meaningful to all audiences,” Ballard-Richardson said. “Shakespeare’s language can sometimes be off-putting to a general theater audience, so we have been working extra hard to present this tumultuous and timeless story with a colorful, immersive set.”
Richardson said the costumes are colorful and there are choreographed sword fight scenes.
Believed to have been written between 1591 and 1595, the play “Romeo and Juliet” was first published in 1597. The play was adapted in versions as diverse as George Cukor’s 1935 film “Romeo and Juliet” and Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 version “Romeo and Juliet,” and Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 “Romeo + Juliet.” The musical “West Side Story” is also based on Shakespeare’s play.
Ballard-Richardson said some of the actors in the upcoming performance are new to the Lemon Bay Theatre Troupe.
The cast includes Beau Charbonneau, who plays Romeo, and Anna Stephens, who is Juliet. Pixie Zorro is the nurse. Alan Schleden is Friar Laurence. Tristen Sasser is Benvolio. Tobias Richardson plays Tybalt. Trace Richardson plays Mercutio. Julia Lehman plays Lady Capulet. Nick Krajcovic plays Lord Capulet. Morgan Dukes plays Lady Montague and Randy Roberts plays Lord Montegue.
Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
The spring performance in April is “Into the Woods.”
For tickets, visit www.lbhstheatre.net/tickets or call 941-474-7702 ext. 7395.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.