Debbie Maki gave the check to Peace Rover Search and Rescue on Saturday morning and dedicated the new piece of equipment at their gathering.
 

ENGLEWOOD — Jeanie Joyce announced $57,000 was raised by four candidates in the Pioneer Days Mayor for a Day race.

Englewood community is not a city, so it has no real mayor or city government. However, each summer, candidates run for “Mayor for a Day,” to raise donations through votes for their chosen nonprofit. With $1 equating to one vote, the most votes wins.


