ENGLEWOOD — Jeanie Joyce announced $57,000 was raised by four candidates in the Pioneer Days Mayor for a Day race.
Englewood community is not a city, so it has no real mayor or city government. However, each summer, candidates run for “Mayor for a Day,” to raise donations through votes for their chosen nonprofit. With $1 equating to one vote, the most votes wins.
This year, Helen Anderson raised $2,315 for Englewood Tidewell Hospice; Alfred Current raised $4,531 for the Rotary's Josh the Otter program. Debbie Maki raised $22,055 for Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association Inc. and Janet Shawen raised $25,455 for the Englewood Boys & Girls Club, said Joyce, who was a co-chair of the event.
Shawen was not only named the new Mayor for a Day, but raised the most amount for a charity in the event's history. Maki raised the third highest amount by an individual candidate. In 2019, John Radkins raised $22,483 for Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary — known as EARS.
The four candidates met for the last time at Libee's Sports Bar & Grill in Englewood with their supporters to celebrate. They were at Libbe's during the campaign for the first of two "fun" debates. Libbe's owners Sarah and Scott Libertore $1,000 for each candidates charity.
Shawen said the day after she received the donation, she called the Boys & Girls Club and the students made a card for Libbe's. It was on display Friday night.
Shawen, a Realtor at Paradise Exclusive in Englewood, said raising money for the past two months for the Englewood Boys & Girls Club was like a second job.
"I would say each day, 'who else can I get' to donate," she said, adding the money is for the club's new $6.8 million building in Englewood. "Our village is by far the most amazing in the world."
Maki, a diver with the Peace River K9 Rescue, said the money will go far for the nonprofit, which doesn't receive government funds, but often helps law enforcement and others find missing and dead persons.
"We will use some of the money for a medical fund for dogs if they are injured during training or a rescue," she said. "We bought a ground penetrating radar. We are going to name it after my aunt Victoria (Cole) who donated $4,000 from proceeds after she closed Kelly’s II Tavern in July."
Maki said members pay for travel and lodging when attending conferences or teaching seminars. The new donation will also help with these expenses. They also have a $3,000 insurance policy to pay for in December.
On Saturday, Maki donated the check from her mayoral race to the rescue at a gathering at the Myakka State Forest in North Port. Each candidate will do the same.
Current, who was supported by Rotary Club members during the two mayoral debates, said the donation will help children learn to swim for free if they can't afford lessons. The Josh the Otter program helps young swimmers learn to flip over and float if they can't swim or fall into a pool and can save themselves. The Rotary gives children free "Josh the Otter" books on drowning prevention.
All of the winners were treated to a ride around the Libbe's parking lot in a convertible chauffeured by Laura Roy who works at La Stanza Restaurant where the second mayoral debate was held. During his ride, Current held the flowers given to the candidates by Ann's Florist, a bottle of wine from Vino Loco and the Josh the Otter puppet in the other.
Helen Anderson wasn't at the event. He campaign manager Gina Morella represented her.
"Helen has been at Hospice for the 18 of the 23 years she lived in Florida," Morella said. "For some people, Mrs. Helen is the last person they see when they pass away. She sits with them at their doctor's appointments, she's there for them at the end of their life. She helps everyone. When she walks in, she lightens up the room. Her dream is to get rid of cancer."
Chris Phelps, Pioneer Days coordinator, asked everyone in the room to "put on their volunteer hat" and join planning beginning in January for next year's event. She said she hopes none will need to be canceled. She anticipates having a parade, festival, pageant, cardboard boat races, chalk festival, diaper derby and Mayor for a Day race.
The last Pioneer Days event is the diaper derby at 2 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Woman's Club, 51 N Maple St., in Englewood. So far there are five babies who are competing. All crawling babies are invited to participate in "races." The event is free, and all participants receive prizes. Entry forms are available at www.lemonbaywomansclub.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.