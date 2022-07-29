ENGLEWOOD — Students at L.A. Ainger Middle School will see the departure of their principal sometime during the school year.
After six years as the principal, Jeffrey Harvey is being promoted to the assistant superintendent for District Support Services at Charlotte County Public Schools.
In his new position, Harvey will work to provide services to students, parents, and school staffs as an advocate. He will work with social-emotional support and mental health services in schools.
However, Harvey will be at the school when students return Aug. 10. The district emailed parents so they are aware of the change, according to Mike Riley, Charlotte County Schools spokesperson.
"The Superintendent and the School Board value the input of all stakeholders when identifying a new school principal," he wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. "The District includes parents, teachers, and support employees on all interview committees for principal openings."
Riley said the committee will interview "certified and qualified candidates" and make a recommendation to the superintendent for consideration. The superintendent may choose to conduct a second round of interviews based on the recommendation of the committee or may simply recommend the name from the committee directly to the School Board.
"Parents will be members of the interview team on the first round of interviews," he stated.
Harvey will stay until the position is filled and help support the new principal, Riley added.
The job was posted on www.Indeed.com and says Charlotte County Public Schools boasts a competitive compensation package for employees with robust employee benefits including an onsite Wellness Center, no-cost preventive care, low-cost acute care appointments, behavioral health services, and prescription dispensing for select prescriptions at no additional cost.
The position requires a master's degree, Florida certification in Educational Leadership, school principal, or administration and supervision - including appropriate grade level coverage for advertised vacancy, five years of teaching experience, three years of school administrative experience.
The principal is in charge of supervising the school's educational program, assists in the development, revisions, and evaluation of the curriculum, supervises school professional, paraprofessional, administrative, and nonprofessional personnel, the job listing states.
The principal assists in the recruiting, screening, hiring, training, assigning, and evaluation of school professional staff, arranges safety drills, supervises and evaluates school extracurricular program, manages budget preparation, acts as liaison between the school and the community, interpreting activities and policies of the school and encouraging community participation in school life.
All employees undergo a background check before they are offered the position.
Parents may add characteristics, additional expertise or other qualities they would like to see in the next principal at L.A. Ainger Middle School during the initial selection discussions.
In a recent newsletter to parents, Harvey wrote there are 12 new teachers on campus due to retirements and increases in student enrollment.
He thanked the Parent Teacher Organization for supporting the staff, teachers and students during the school year. He wrote he was looking forward to the annual L.A. Ainger Middle School Golf Tournament on Nov. 12.
He invited sixth-grade students and parents to the open house 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at L.A. Ainger Middle School, 245 Cougar Way, Rotonda West. A gathering will be held in the gymnasium for a presentation before meeting teachers. Student schedules will be posted there. All families of seventh- and eighth-grade students are invited to the school cafeteria and to meet teachers from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.