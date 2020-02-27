ESjohntuff020619
John Tuff and Friends entertain at the 2018 Cracker Fair in Englewood. Tuff and Friends will play one final show, set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Englewood United Methodist Church.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD — The John Tuff & Friends band will dedicate their final public performance for the benefit of the Lemon Bay Historical Society.

The performance is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is free, but donations for the Historical Society will be accepted.

The emphasis will be on classic country music, including the songs of Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton, and other “old time” country performers.  

John Tuff and his band started performing more than 10 years ago and played throughout Southwest Florida at a variety of venues. Band members include Tommy Brigg on drums, Don Jeffrey on bass; Gene Palfey on steel guitar, and John and Patty Tuff.

To learn more about the nonprofit Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or its Facebook page.

