ENGLEWOOD — The John Tuff & Friends band will dedicate their final public performance for the benefit of the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
The performance is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is free, but donations for the Historical Society will be accepted.
The emphasis will be on classic country music, including the songs of Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton, and other “old time” country performers.
John Tuff and his band started performing more than 10 years ago and played throughout Southwest Florida at a variety of venues. Band members include Tommy Brigg on drums, Don Jeffrey on bass; Gene Palfey on steel guitar, and John and Patty Tuff.
To learn more about the nonprofit Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.