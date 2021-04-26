ENGLEWOOD — At 14, Josephine Andresen got her first job as a shampoo girl at a salon in Virginia.
That was 50 years ago, and she still loves the profession.
Andresen, the owner of Josephine’s Salon & Spa, 630 N. Indiana Ave., says she survived the COVID-19 crisis, remodeled her store and boutique and is ready to continue service to her customers after 50 years in the business.
Last year, Andresen and her husband, Ken, downsized from the 6,000-square-foot space in the Towers Shopping Center, eliminating lockers and showers. They are still have spacious areas for manicures, pedicures, waxing treatments, facials and massage.
Inside the salon, eight stylists offer cuts, colors, highlights, lowlights and shampoos for customers. As the boss, she’s done all aspects of the profession from the early days of putting rollers in customer’s hair to coloring.
Andresen is still following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for mask wearing. She doesn’t make customers wear them, but her employees do as well as wipe down all stations.
Like other businesses, she shut down in March last year. Then she reopened May 11. The remodeling was supposed to be done in July, but took until November due to COVID-19-related hiccups.
Andresen said she loves the open space at her Palm Leaf Boutique which is attached to the spa.
“We have a line of Chala bags that are really cute,” she said. “We stock unusual treasures that you cannot find anywhere else. We have a nice selection of handbags, hats, jewelry, housewares and cards.”
One of the reasons is because the Andresens travel to trade shows in West Palm Beach, Atlanta and Las Vegas searching for unique items for the boutique.
“We have so many things that make nice gifts,” she said. “We are big at Christmas time. We have lots of different gifts. I don’t like to buy too many of the same items. That way you won’t see lots of other people with the same gift or outfit. We also have fancy bags at our store. We like making it into a fun, shopping experience that’s sometimes separate from the salon.”
Andresen, 67, branched out from the salon to a boutique because she loves to shop.
“I like pretty things — I like cute things,” she said. “I have friends who grew older and retired and then got bored. They needed something to do. I said that some day I am going to feel the same way. I’ve always wanted to own a boutique so I could shop for nice things. I try to think like a customer when I’m at these shows.”
In 1992, Andresen moved to Englewood where she quickly cultivated a reputation as a noted hair colorist and stylist. She said she developed a “large and loyal clientele,” some are still customers today.
“It has been an amazing journey, here in Englewood,” she said. “I love my clients and feel blessed to have cut and colored not only their hair, but their daughters’ hair for proms and weddings and even, remarkably, some of their children now as well.”
Andresen sold products, worked as a platform artist at trade shows and taught cosmetology. Since creating Josephine’s 11 years ago, she said she built a team of highly trained professionals including two stylists who specialize in African American haircuts and styling.
Andresen recently celebrated five decades of accomplishments with her staff.
“It’s hard to believe that I have been a stylist for 50 years,” she said. “Although my legs are wearing out, I truly have loved being behind the chair.”
For more information, call at 941-474-6006 or visit www.josephinessalon.com.
