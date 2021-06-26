ENGLEWOOD — After months of curbside-only pantry service and a couple of weeks of closures, St. David’s Jubilee Center pantry is reopening, along with the clothing closet.
On Monday, the nonprofit at 401 S. Broadway St., Englewood, is reopening its pantry. On Tuesday, the clothes closet will be open for four people at a time in 15-minute increments from 10 a.m. to noon.
Ruth Hill, executive director, said the center underwent renovations with new flooring, paint and a wooden wheelchair bridge.
“We are so grateful to everyone who helped with the improvements,” Hill said. “We also received an Episcopal Charities grant which helped purchase a laptop, file cabinet and more.”
In addition to offering food and clothing, Hill sought help from the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in Sarasota to help those at risk and the homeless in Englewood.
“I found a volunteer outreach advocate who was able to get training from the Suncoast Partnership who will work with people to get them the resources they need,” Hill said. “Our advocate will come in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and use the local database to find resources. It can be done with the person in need in a space in the building where it’s just them talking.
“Renters are having their landlords either sell the homes quickly with little notice or they are raising the rent beyond what people can pay,” Hill said.
“I had an older woman come in who paid her rent on time for 13 years. Her landlord sold the house. She was about to be homeless. I called a Realtor and said I needed help for this woman right away.
“I had a family living in a motel and really found it difficult to find them a place,” she said. “We are hoping the advocate will have additional resources through her training for these type of cases.”
Hill said a homeless camp was just removed from the Dearborn Street area.
“We need more solutions for affordable housing in Englewood,” she said. “Sometimes it’s like we are forgotten in the county. I really want to see this change because we can give the homeless clothing and food, but what they really need are real resources, a job and stability. I’m afraid with unemployment ending and the lift on evictions, we will see some families in need and on the verge of homelessness. We hope our advocate will help prevent some of these from happening.”
Hill is also starting up the summer backpack program for families. Children receive backpacks filled with snacks and cereal to help supplement the family’s budget during the summer.
“I filled the first set of bags but don’t have enough healthy snacks for a second batch yet,” Hill said. “It’s why I pray that God gives us what we need to help feed our local children.”
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary recently built the wheelchair ramp at the clothes closet. Each Tuesday, members volunteered to help distribute food curbside.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday.
“I’ve missed seeing people and their smiles,” Hill said. “People had to stay in their car and we would put the food in their trunk. Now they can come into the pantry, they will have to wear masks, but at least we can talk for a bit instead of a wave hi and goodbye.”
To donate food, snacks or additional resources or for more information, call 941-681-3550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.