This story is part of a Thanksgiving week series recognizing those people who do something special to give back to the community.
ENGLEWOOD — With fewer than 75 volunteers available during good times, keeping St. David’s Jubilee Center on track to help the needy can be a difficult job.
But these are not good times.
The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic continues to ratchet up the need for the food, clothing and toiletry products for those in the community who cannot afford them. At the same time, the virus led to canceling most of the traditional events and food drives that have kept the Jubilee Center supplied through the years.
Pantry administrator Ruth Hill has adjusted operations so her organization can help Englewood residents in need.
She said the community, businesses and nonprofits stepped up after COVID-19 hit the area.
“We had unexpected blessings come when least expected,” she said. “Many were in need of hope, including me.
“A good reminder is Romans 5:5, which says ‘For Hope does not disappoint.’ I purchased a metal sign and hung it in the Jubilee Center as a reminder to share with all.”
Major changes came in March
The Jubilee Center, located in St. David’s Episcopal Church, tucked behind a shopping center a block of Englewood’s main road, State Road 776, is not a big enterprise. Through volunteers, mainly, the nonprofit organization supplies food and other essential items to the homeless and the needy.
One way is through its backpack program for elementary school children.
“Our last packing for Englewood Elementary School was on March 12. At that time, we were loading backpacks for 136 needy students every two weeks,” she said.
Due to the shutdown, All Faiths Food Bank gave 272 already packed bags to distribute to families.
March 26 was the last Thursday the Jubilee Center was open when Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide lockdown.
“I knew the Jubilee Center is considered essential, but we needed a safety plan if we were going to remain open,” she said. “Masks, gloves, disinfecting all surfaces would be done while developing curbside distribution. Mother Vickie approved.”
Hill called local food pantries for guidance. St. Francis Assisi Church pantry in Grove City had closed. Englewood Helping Hand opened Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Finding volunteers became a problem. Jubilee Center volunteers with underlying health issues quarantined. Seasonal volunteers returned to their home state or country. Suddenly 22 volunteers were unavailable.
Other locals filled the void.
“Debra Mosley, Beth Ann Finley, Mary Reynolds and Cindy Vicain and Lisa Shavers from St. David’s Vestry stepped up,” Hill said. Volunteers Marny Hayward, Pat Bone, Cheri Stanek, Kim Jolly, Christine and Frank Uttaro, Robert Hannula, Karen Moore and Dianne Conlan helped too.
“I’m very thankful for volunteer Julie Hiner, who returned mid-May. She ordered food. Volunteer Ann Landry oversees the toiletry inventory, and Christine Krause helped with the June and July food coordination.”
The new mandates meant setting up, tearing down, delivering curbside — all while wearing masks and gloves, even in the extreme summer heat.
Thankfully, more help came.
“Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary members John Mead, Fred Beck and George Fowler supplied manpower on Tuesdays,” she said.
Love and generosity
Unexpected donations came from supporters who gave their stimulus checks.
“We had unbelievable food drives,” she said. “Steve Reed and the residents of Rotonda food drive in May was overwhelming.”
During that time, Walmart agreed to donate $100 of fresh produce for Jubilee clients.
While St. Francis was closed, their volunteers Terry Spada, Larry and Barbara Norton and Bernie Uhlmann continued to pick up bread and sweets from Publix, and bread, sweets and meat from Winn-Dixie, and got it to the Jubilee pantry. Volunteers Joel Poth, Frank and Janis Kieswether and Mike Carter picked up weekly donations from Publix in Venice.
On Wednesdays from May to September, Pat Bone loaded her car with leftovers from Grove City Manor.
With all the help, it worked.
Things became a little easier in the fall. St. Francis reopened Oct. 26.
At Easter, the Jubilee pantry helped nearly 100 families with food boxes and a ham or gift card.
Next Hill devised a plan for reopening the free Clothes Closet. She met with volunteers to discuss their concerns. On June 30, volunteers Marcy Jeraka and Inez Lombana helped distribute clothing outside.
The Englewood United Methodist Church Women’s Clothes Closet closed and donated more than 18 bins of children’s clothing.
Then Michelle Finley, owner of Parsley-Baldwin Realty and Fresh Produce on Boca Grande bought more than 800 pieces of clothing and donated it all to the Clothes Closet.
More help arrives
“I am thankful for volunteer Ann Landry who lovingly sorts our donated travel size toiletries and takes them to Agape Flights, — a nonprofit independent ministry in Venice. These are flown to missionaries in Haiti, Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. To date, over 500 pounds have been delivered.”
The local Lion’s clubs joined with Charlotte County for USDA Farm to Families distributions. The Jubilee Center was the site in July and September.
“My husband and I picked up 25 boxes filled with chicken, cheese, butter, fruits and vegetables,” she said. “Marcy, Inez, Pat and Kim helped distribute the items to our clients.”
Frank and Cyndi Fredricks of Quick Signs donated a sign informing clients on how to ask for financial assistance. To date, 28 clients were helped with electric bills and eight with water bills.
In July, the center lost a freezer full of meat. That’s when Michael J. Looney Electric donated and installed a new electrical circuit box and replaced six outlets.
Then the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood sent pet food donations to the Jubilee Center.
In July, Hill spoke at the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary meeting. She said a new Clothes Closet ramp was needed. Rotarian Ray LaBadie, local contractor, offered to head the project.
This year, Gary Vasbinder, owner of Real Bikes, a neighbor of the Jubilee Center, refurbished donated bikes at no cost to the center. He helped give away 15 bikes with eight more available for homeless campers who need transportation.
Increase in clients
In September, 309 clients came for food during the 13 days the pantry was open for two hours each day. That was up 89 visits compared to September 2019, when the center was open four days a week.
“We had 39 first-time visitors,” Hill said. “We gave 37 bags to campers, 41 bags to single individuals; 142 boxes of food to three or less in a household, and 89 boxes of food to four to six in a household.”
The summer Backpacks for Kids program operated June to August. More than 700 totes from the Englewood Community Coalition were donated. Volunteers Marny Hayward, Pat Bone, Kim Jolly, Julie Hiner, Beth Cashman and Cheri Stanek filled the bags for kids.
“We were blessed to have our first student volunteer, Maggie Shakan, who along with her mom Beth, helped the entire summer,” Hill said. “With food distributed curbside, Maggie marked the donations. She was great.”
Donations came from Edgewater, Alameda Isles, Polynesian Village, Oyster Creek, Bay Vista, Village of Holiday Lakes and Stillwater Communities, Englewood Moose Lodge 1933, Boca Cares, Women of Windward, GFWC Rotonda West Women’s Club, NSS Life, Leslie Brown & Keller Williams Red Day Event, Little Moose, Manasota Key Homeowners Association, Susan Law Atamanchuk, Lock & Key Restaurant, SandBar Tiki & Grille, EARS Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Premier Tees, Rotary Club of Englewood, Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis, Rumours wine bar, Community Presbyterian Church, Brookdale Rotonda, Lemon Bay Soap Company and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
This year, the Jubilee Center was chosen by Englewood Leadership class of 2020 to support one of three nonprofits. Members donated $7,000.
In September, the center set a new record of helping 40 clients in two hours. This month, the Jubilee Center provided Thanksgiving boxes to clients.
Hill said, adding the next big event is the Christmas shoppe for kids with a twist this year — masks and social distancing is required.
