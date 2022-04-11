ENGLEWOOD — A woman living in her car. A homeless man trying to stay sober. A new mom who couldn't afford clothing.
All were helped by volunteers at St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood.
On Friday, Ruth Hill, the center's director, thanked more than 30 volunteers and 38 donors at the annual appreciation luncheon at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378.
Hill talked about a homeless man who said it's challenging to stay "clean and sober" and comes in for food and hygiene products. He is so grateful because the "volunteers don't judge him."
Hill said volunteers helped 7,261 Englewood residents access utility assistance, social and health services, free clothing, produce, canned goods and meat products in a "caring, loving environment."
Hill said tears flowed from a woman who couldn't afford clothing for her new infant and left the clothing closet with items for her baby.
"She said no one has treated her so nicely," Hill said of the pregnant woman who doesn't have local family or a support system.
Hill said volunteers sort and hang clothing for the closet which is open 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
Hill personally thanked by name numerous volunteers who do everything from gathering recycled liquor boxes used to give away food, to the team that goes to Publix for unsold bakery items, and others who greet residents and load items into vehicles.
The pantry is stocked with pet food from the Suncoast Humane Society. Food donations come from dozens of neighborhoods, churches, nonprofits, businesses and local donors. Volunteers also stuff backpacks for children in need.
Some volunteers do double duty, getting their neighbors to help.
"On Thanksgiving morning, our Oyster Creek community has a turkey trot where we walk and raise money for St. David's," said volunteer Sue Downin. "We've raised about $3,000 and collected food for them the whole month. We do a food collection twice a year."
At the lunch, Carol Whittier, of the Women of Windward, donated $1,000 to help the food pantry.
The group gave Hill a standing ovation and flowers.
For more information on St. David's Jubilee Center, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org, or call 941-681-3550.
