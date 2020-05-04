SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners redrew their district boundaries last year, race was not a factor in their decision — and with that finding a federal district judge ended the legal challenge that simmered in the court since December.
Ruling for the county on its motion for summary judgment, Federal District Judge William Jung note that the standard to be applied was evidence that race was the “predominant motive” behind the redistricting, citing the 2001 U.S. Supreme Court case of Easley v. Cromartie.
“The Supreme Court has stated the basic question: ‘The basic question is whether the legislature drew [the] boundaries because of race rather than because of political behavior (coupled with traditional nonracial districting considerations).’” Jung wrote in his 31-page opinion.
Moreover, he noted, there is also a presumption that the legislative body acted in good faith in making its decision.
Undertaking a thorough analysis of the “voluminous record” in the case, Jung found after viewing the evidence in a light most favorable to the three plaintiffs who filed the case that there was no genuine issue of material fact, the guiding principle behind a motion for summary judgment. Thus, he ruled in favor of the county.
The three plaintiffs who filed the case in the federal court in Tampa — Mary Mack, Fredd Atkins, and Michael White, all residents of Newtown — had alleged that commissioners’ redistricting decision to move Newtown from District 1 to District 2 was racially motivated in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Atkins had already filed to run as a candidate against Commissioner Mike Moran who is seeking re-election this coming November.
With the change to single-member voting districts in 2018 from countywide elections, they argued, among other matters, that commissioners were engaging in racial gerrymandering to protect Moran. They cited results from the 2016 race showing that Atkins had carried the district over Moran but lost in the larger countywide race.
Jung wrote that he could find no evidence in the record to suggest that this was the case.
“The undersigned has read every page of this voluminous record. One searches the record in vain for actual, trial-admissible evidence that race was the predominant driver of this redistricting. Plaintiffs rely on inference, which is insufficient on this record,” Jung wrote.
Had the county not prevailed in its motion for summary judgment, the trial was scheduled to begin May 11.
Attorney and developer of Palmer Ranch Hugh Culverhouse, who was the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that he does not plan to appeal.
